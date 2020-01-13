Brunello is the most expensive wine (1,085 euros per hectoliter), followed by Amarone and Barolo

The panorama of average prices at the origin of the main wine denominations of the Belpaese, in its production summit, shows a 2019 with many confirmations and some important fluctuations. According to data updated to December 2019 by Ismea - which does not always correspond to the real market trend - the year ended with Brunello di Montalcino still at the top, at 1,085 euros per hectolitre, at the same level of the previous month and December 2018. Followed by the Amarone della Valpolicella, according to the Borsa Merci of the Chamber of Commerce of Verona, closed the year with quotations ranging, depending on the vintage, from 725 to 800 euros per hectolitre, while Barolo lost -15,8% on December 2018, for an average price of 665 euros per hectare, and Barbaresco limits the damage (-3.6%), closing at 535 euros per hectolitre, slightly less than twice as much as Chianti Classico, down by -3.5% to 272.5 euros per hectolitre.

Among the reddish denominations, Etna is doing well, an increasingly qualitative point of reference in Southern Italy, with quotations that have now abundantly exceeded 200 euros per hectolitre (205, to be precise), up 13.9% on December 2018. Among the most important denominations, both in terms of volume and history, to be noted is the evident drop in Chianti (-19.6%), which stops at 112.50 euros per hectolitre, while Montepulciano d’Abruzzo remains substantially stable (-0.8%) at 73.75 euros per hectolitre. In terms of growth, the best evolution is that of a lesser-known denomination, Monica di Sardegna (+31.7%, at 160 euro per hectolitre), while Barbera del Piemonte recorded the most striking drop (-26.1%), with almost all the main Piedmontese denominations closing 2019 with a minus sign.

Moving the attention to the varied world of whites, the prices, which move in a decidedly smaller and narrower range than the reds, reward the denominations of Piedmont, with Gavi and Cortese di Gavi in the lead, both at 280 euros per hectolitre, although down 3.4% on December 2018, ahead of the bases of two large bubbles of the Belpaese: the Pinot Noir from Trentodoc, which costs 275 euros per hectolitre (+3.8%) and Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene, which is stable at 245 euros per hectolitre. Then we find Vermentino di Gallura (+4.5%) and Roero Arneis (+2.2%) at 235 euros per hectolitre, followed by Prosecco, at 200 euros per hectolitre, which also marks one of the best developments in the year (+12.7%), and the base wines of Marsala, at 195 euros per hectolitre (+2.2%). Also worth mentioning are the quotations of Soave, up by +4.5% to 92 euros per hectolitre, those of Orvieto, among the main denominations of Umbria and Central Italy, stable at 100 euros per hectolitre, Asti Moscato, stable at the levels of December 2018 at 170 euros per hectolitre, and Chardonnay dell’Oltrepo Pavese, which is confirmed at 140 euros per hectolitre.

Copyright © 2000/2020