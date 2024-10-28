Bruno Vespa: “our family is committed in the world of wine completely, several millions invested”

There are a lot of famous people, who, at a certain in their life, decide to dedicate themselves to wine, often for image than for other reasons. There are also people, who do that for passion, transforming the initiative into a full-fledged business initiative. This is what Bruno Vespa, the dean of Italian journalists, did. Since many years, he conducted several broadcasts and wrote some books, by entering in the house of millions of people, and since 10 years, he is also a wine producer with “Vespa Vignaioli”, in Manduria, conducting a life and a career in the sector of wine, which is, at this point, not secondary and parallel to that of journalist and writer, for all intents and purposes. “My family and I are completely involved in this adventure in the world of wine, for us it turned out to be an important investment, we are talking about several millions of euros”. This is how Bruno Vespa explains to WineNews, during the celebration for the 10 years of “Masseria Li Reni”. “Figures are never revealed – Bruno Vespa says to WineNews – but the investment has been very huge. Today, we own 31 hectares of vineyards which are not a trick, with a production around 400,000 bottles (the wine direction is entrusted to Riccardo Cotarella, ed)”.

These are figures proper to a real business investment project, and not of a simple “wine divertissement”. “We had great satisfactions, mainly for our winery – Vespa explains once again to WineNews – which was judged by may as innovative and very cheerful. Because wineries, sometimes, also the important ones, are gloomy. This is full of light, shades, colors, screens that allow us to see what we are doing. It is a modern winery. We had a vertical tasting of “Raccontami” (Primitivo di Manduria, ed), which received the “star” for the ten years of “Tre Bicchieri” by Gambero Rosso, that, for a young winery as ours, is a great goal, but also of Helena (Nero di Troia) and of Donna Augusta (Salento Bianco) which were surprising. And we have also some of our basic wines that always meet the favor of the public”. “We celebrated an important goal: in these 10 years, our winery has become a small reference point for the food and wine industry and for the wine tourism sector – Bruno Vespa still adds – thanks to the quality of our wines and the authentic flavors of Apulian territory. Every bottle that we selected tells a story, a journey around Apulian vineyards. I would like to thank all the people, who have accompanied us during this adventure: Masseria staff, wine producers, chefs, and naturally our loyal customers. Without their support, we would not be here to celebrate. Let’s look at the future with enthusiasm, ready to continue to explore and valorize the beauty of this territory”.A future which passes throughout a very concrete concept: “what we want to do is to make our good products even more famous, and sell them on the market”, Bruno Vespa explains. The main and real aim of every wine company.

