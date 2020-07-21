Brussels has registered protection of Pinot Grigio DOC “Delle Venezie”

Following the official recognition of Pinot Grigio DOC at the national level, protection for the denomination has also arrived from Brussels. The implementing regulation 2020/1064 has been approved, meaning that it will be registered in the European register. The European Commission has registered Pinot Grigio "Delle Venezie" in the E-Bacchus register, the database of geographical indications and protected mentions in the EU Community for wines. Upon completing the appropriate checks and assessments, the Commission determined that the DOC possessed all the credentials to be protected and included in the European register of designations of origin PDO and PGI, as well as protection in bilateral agreements with other countries.

Giuseppe Pan, regional councilor for agriculture of the Veneto region, and the president of the Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie Consortium, Albino Armani, announced the EU registration in an official communication. “We are very satisfied to have reached this goal”, emphasized the Councilor of the Veneto Region, “as it is solid ground on which to build the future of the DOC delle Venezie. It was a long and rather complicated process, which took more than three years of work and three regions were involved in it: Veneto, the Autonomous Province of Trento and Friuli Venezia Giulia. The collaboration between these regions made it possible to put aside individual interests to be able to find a common denominator that would lead to improving Pinot Grigio and protect it throughout Europe. Today, we are talking about the largest Italian DOC – 27.000 hectares, of which more than half in the Veneto Region, grown by 10.000 wine growers and a production of 250 million bottles, which means 85% of the Italian production of Pinot. At this point”, concluded Giuseppe Pan, “the last step will be recognition by the Ministry of the Protection Consortium, which will then be able to commence full operational activity, on all levels, leading the DOC and its supply chain towards the challenges that await it”.

Copyright © 2000/2020