Business in Montalcino: Elisabetta Gnudi Angelini (Caparzo) buys 4.5 hectares of Brunello vineyards

In the world of wine, 2022 also opens in the name of business. And the protagonists are one of the most vital territories in this sense, and one of the most prestigious in the world, that of Brunello di Montalcino, and one of the most important businesswomen in wine, Elisabetta Gnudi Angelini. As WineNews can confirm, under one of its most important brands, Caparzo, a historical reality of the area, she has purchased the winery La Pescaia, with 4.5 hectares of vineyards, all of Brunello, in areas of absolute prestige (given that the land borders those of other wineries that are quality references in the area, such as Eredi Fuligni, in the “I Cottimelli” micro-zone, and “Pian dell’Orino” and “Greppo - Biondi Santi”, the “cradle” of Brunello di Montalcino). The deal, at auction, is estimated to be worth 3.5 million euros. With Elisabetta Gnudi Angelini who, therefore, after having acquired in 2019 1.6 hectares in the historic cru of Montalcino, Montosoli, has brought to over 65 hectares of Brunello and 25 hectares of Rosso her “dowry” in Montalcino, where in addition to Caparzo, she also owns the “little jewel” Altesino, one of the most beautiful and historic realities of the territory.

This deal consolidates the value of the group led by Elisabetta Gnudi Angelini, one of the benchmarks of Tuscan wine, which brings together more than 300 hectares of vineyards, with the Borgo Scopeto winery in Chianti Classico (70 hectares under vine) and La Doga delle Clavule in Morellino di Scansano (60 hectares under vine), in addition to those in Montalcino.

A small “kingdom” of wine and high-level hospitality, through which Elisabetta Gnudi Angelini dedicates herself not only to the territories but also to art, with many patronage actions and support for Italy’s artistic heritage, as she does, among other things, in support of the Civita association (led by Gianni Letta), with a line of great wines dedicated, the proceeds of which, over time, have contributed to the recovery of important works: from the frescoes in the Church of San Francesco in Amatrice to “La Madonna col bambino” by Gentile da Fabriano, from “La deposizione di Cristo nel sepolcro” belonging to the 17th century Sienese School to “La Madonna delle Grazie e Santi” by Perugino, passing through 23 precious Etruscan funerary urns from the Hellenistic period. The latest work supported by the proceeds of Vino Civitas is the rococo console table in the Corsini Gallery in Rome, commissioned by Cardinal Neri Maria Corsini and his brother Bartolomeo.

