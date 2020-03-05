Cantina Italia: 57 million hectolitres of wine, 57% in the Northern Regions, 51% is PDO

Wine stocks in Italy are falling: in the cellars of the Belpaese there were 57 million hectolitres of wine, 6.6 million hectolitres of must and 400,000 hectolitres of new wine still in fermentation on 29 February 2020, as revealed by the latest report of the Ministry of Agriculture “Cantina Italia”. Last year, the quantity of wine present in Italy was 59.2 million hectoliters, the musts were 7.2 million hectoliters and 518,000 were the hectoliters of fermenting wines, also by virtue of a harvest, 2018, 16% higher in terms of production than 2019. More than 57% of wine in Italy is physically held in the northern regions, and in Veneto alone there is about a quarter of the national wine, mainly thanks to the significant contribution of the stocks of the provinces of Treviso (10%) and Verona (9%), which hold more wine (11.0 million hectoliters) than Puglia and Sicily added together (10.1 million hectoliters).

51.1% of the wine held is PDO, with a prevalence of red (51.3%), 26.6% of the wine is PGI, again with a prevalence of red (54.3%), while the varietal wines held make up only 1.3% of the total, and the remaining 21% are table wines. Wines from Organic Farming represent 6.8% of the total held, and despite a large number of denominations present (526), only 10 of them make up 40.7% of the total denomination wines present in the cellar, and the first 20 denominations represent more than half of the total (56.8%).

At the regional level, there are as many as 14.2 million hectolitres of wine in the cellars of Veneto, 6.9 million hectolitres in Emilia Romagna, 6.2 million hectolitres in Puglia, 5.8 million hectolitres in Tuscany and 4 million hectolitres in Piedmont,4 million hectolitres, in Sicily 3.8 million hectolitres, in Abruzzo 3.2 million hectolitres, in Lombardy 2.6 million hectolitres, in Trentino Alto Adige 2.3 million hectolitres and in Friuli Venezia Giulia 2.2 million hectolitres. As regards wines with denomination of origin, there are 4.1 million hectolitres of Prosecco (9% of the total), 1.6 million hectolitres of Delle Venezie (3.5%), 1.5 million hectolitres of Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (3.4%), 1.3 million hectolitres of Chianti (3%), 892.000 hectoliters of Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene (2%), 847,000 hectoliters of Chianti Classico (1.9%), 610,000 hectoliters of Trentino Doc (1.3%), 590,000 hectoliters of Soave (1.3%), 557,000 hectoliters of Franciacorta (1.2%) and 555,000 hectoliters of Primitivo di Manduria (1.2%).

