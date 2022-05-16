Cantina Italia: in April 2022 in the Italian wineries 53.8 million hectoliters of wine

As of April 30, 2022, Italian companies have 53.8 million hectoliters of wine, 6.1 million hectoliters of must and 161.732 hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation. Compared to 12 months ago, there is a higher stock value for both wines (+2%) and musts (+ 21.6%), while on March 31, 2022 the inventory figure decreased both for wines ( -5.8%) and for musts (-10.7%). 55% of the wine is held in the Northern regions, mainly in Veneto, and overall, 50.4% is PDO, 28.1% PGI and varietal wines make up just 1.3% of the total, with the remaining 20.2% represented by other wines. Stocks of Geographical Indication wines are very concentrated: 20 out of 526 denominations contribute to 57.6% of the total stock. Here is the latest update of the “Cantina Italia” report, signed by the Central Inspectorate for the Protection of Quality and Fraud Repression of Agri-food Product (Icqrf).

The stocks of PDO wines amount to 27 million hectoliters, those of IGP wines to 15 million hectoliters, the table wines are worth 10 million hectoliters and the varietals the remaining 708,000 hectoliters. Behind Veneto, which holds 23.1% of all wine stocks in the country, equal to 12.4 million hectoliters, above all thanks to the significant contribution of stocks in the provinces of Treviso (9.3%) and Verona (8.5%), among the other Regions we find Puglia (6.7 million hectoliters), Emilia Romagna (6.2 million hectoliters), Tuscany (5.4 million hectoliters), Piedmont (4.4 million hectoliters), Sicily (4 million hectoliters), Abruzzo (3 million hectoliters), Lombardy (2.4 million hectoliters), Trentino Alto Adige (2.2 million hectoliters) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (1.9 million hectoliters).

Looking at the denomination wines, the largest stocks are that of Prosecco, which is worth 8.9% of all Do and Ig wine (3.7 million hectoliters), therefore the Puglia Igp (6.3% and 2, 6 million hectoliters), Sicilia PDO (4% and 1.6 million hectoliters), Terre Siciliane Igp (3.8% and 1.6 million hectoliters), Toscana Igp (3.6% and 1.5 million of hectoliters), Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (3.5% and 1.5 million hectoliters), Salento Igp (3.5% and 1.5 million hectoliters), Veneto Igp (3% and 1.3 million hectoliters), Delle Venezie (3% and 1.2 million hectoliters), Chianti (2.7% and 1.1 million hectoliters), Rubicone (2.3% and 1 million hectoliters), Chianti Classico (2% and 828,000 hectoliters), Emilia Igp (1.7% and 707,000 hectoliters), Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (1.6% and 672,000 hectoliters), Verona Igp (1.4% and 595,000 hectoliters), Franciacorta (1.3% and 564,000 hectoliters) ), Barolo (1.2% and 525,000 hectoliters), Tre Venezie Igp (1.2% and 517,000 hectoliters) and Soave (1.2% and 504,000 hectoliters).

Most of the Italian must is held in the northern (47%) and southern (43%) regions of Italy. Two regions hold 63.6% of must, Puglia (40.2%) and Emilia-Romagna (23.4%). On April 2021, the stocks of PDO wines increased by + 1.1% and those of PGI wines by + 5.3%, while the stocks of table wines are in line with 2021. On March 2022, the stocks of PDO wines instead lost -5.7%, those of IGP wines -5.3% and those of table wines -6.9%.

