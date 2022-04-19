Cantina Italia: in March 2022 in Italian cellars 57.1 million hectoliters of wine

In the wine cellars of Italy, as of March 31, 2022, there were 57.1 million hectoliters of wine, 6.8 million hectoliters of must and 183,321 hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation. Compared to 12 months ago, a higher value of stocks was observed for both wines (+1.9%) and musts (+22.7%), while in February 2022 the stock figure decreased for both wines (-4.8%) and musts (-6.2%). 55% of wine is held in northern regions, mainly in Veneto, 50.3% of wine is PDO, 27.9% is PGI, varietal wines make up just 1.3% of the total and 20.5% is represented by other wines. Stocks of wines with Geographical Indication are very concentrated: 20 denominations out of 526 contribute to 57.5% of total stocks. Here is the latest update of the report “Cantina Italia”, signed by the Central Inspectorate for the Protection of Quality and Fraud Repression of Agri-food Products (Icqrf).

The stocks of PDO wines amount to 28.71 million hectoliters, those of PGI wines to 15.9 million hectoliters, and those of table wines to 11.7 million hectoliters. Behind Veneto, which alone holds 23.2% of national wine, that is 13.2 million hectoliters, mainly thanks to the contribution of the stocks of the provinces of Treviso (9.6%) and Verona (8.4%), we find Puglia (7.1 million hectoliters), Emilia Romagna (6.6 million hectoliters), Tuscany (5.6 million hectoliters), Piedmont (4.5 million hectoliters), Sicily (4.3 million hectoliters), Abruzzo (3.2 million hectoliters), Lombardy (2.6 million hectoliters), Trentino-Alto Adige (2.3 million hectoliters) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (2 million hectoliters).

The majority of musts, however, is held in the Regions of the South (46%) and of the North (44%) of Italy, with two Regions holding 65.1%: Apulia (43.4%) and Emilia-Romagna (21.7%). In March 2021, stocks of PDO wines increased by +1.3% and those of PGI wines by +4.7%, while stocks of table wines are in line with last year. On February 2022, stocks of PDO wines have lost -4.8%, those of Igp wines -5% and those of table wines -4.5%.

Copyright © 2000/2022