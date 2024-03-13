“Cantina Italia”, wine stocks down: -4.2% on January 2024 and -10.9% on February 2023

In the last month, wine stocks in Italian wineries have decreased, albeit slightly: as of February 29, 2024, stocks amounted to 56.1 million hectoliters, down 4.2% on January 31, 2024. It is, on the other hand, -10.9% the change on February 28, 2023, a sign that something is moving from a long-standing situation of immobility in stocks. Here are the figures from the latest edition of “Cantina Italia” by Icqrf, the Central Quality and Fraud Repression Inspectorate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty.

According to the report's data, as of February 29, there were 56.1 million hectoliters of wine, 4.8 million hectoliters of musts, and 178,000 hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation (Vnaif) in Italian wine factories. Compared to February 28, 2023, a lower inventory value is observed for all product categories: wines (-10.9%), musts (-31.6%) and Vnaif (-27.3%). Compared to January 31, 2024, the stock figure is lower for wines (-4.2%), musts (-11.1%) and Vnaif (-27.9%). 59.3% of wine is held in northern regions, mainly in Veneto. Here there is 26.3% of national wine, mainly due to the significant contribution of stocks in the provinces of Treviso (11.5%) and Verona (8.7%).

55% of the wine held is PDO, mostly white wines (49.2%). 26.3% of wine is PGI, mostly red (58%), while varietal wines make up just 1.2% of the total. Other wines make up 17.5%. Despite the large number of registered Geographical Indications (526), stocks are highly concentrated: in fact, the top 20 appellations contribute 58.8% of the total stocks of Ig wines.

Prosecco has 5.7 million hectoliters, 12.6% of the PDO and PGI wines held in Italy, ahead of Puglia with 2.2 million hectoliters; followed by the 1.6 million Salento,1.5 Sicily and Tuscany, 1.4 Delle Venezie, 1.3 Veneto, followed by Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Rubicone and Terre Siciliane.

