Carlo Ancelotti, the most successful coach in history, toasts the fourth Champions with Masseto

When, in 2019, Carlo Ancelotti chose Everton, in the Premier League, to relaunch himself after an anonymous season on the Napoli bench, many had considered him burned out. When he arrived in Liverpool, the president of the “Toffees”, knowing the Reggiolo coach well, immediately took care to find cases and cases of wine in his office. Ancelotti gave one of those bottles, before the derby against Liverpool, to an incredulous Jurgen Klopp, coach of the Reds. The label is unknown, but it is realistic to suppose that it could be a bottle of Masseto or Ornellaia, the qualitative top of the Frescobaldi family’s production, and favorite wines of Carlo Ancelotti (pictured here, a few years ago, together with Giovanni Geddes da Filicaja, CEO of Ornellaia and Masseto).

After all, the good Carletto has never made any secret of celebrating his victories by uncorking a good bottle of wine. As he surely did a few days ago, returning from Paris with yet another Champions League trophy brought home as a coach, the fourth one, which makes him the most successful coach in football history, at the helm of Real Madrid, where the Blancos president, Florentino Perez, strongly wanted him back last summer. Far from being burned out, Ancelotti repaid the trust placed in him with the extraordinary double Liga-Champions League victory: joy for the fans, and many reasons to uncork a bottle of Masseto, perhaps an old vintage, like 2003, the year of the first Champions League won at the helm of Milan …

Copyright © 2000/2022