Casanova di Neri, Ca’ del Bosco, Livio Felluga, Valentini: the “Oscars of Wine” 2021

Brunello di Montalcino Cerretalto 2013 by Casanova di Neri as best producer’s wine, Franciacorta Annamaria Clementi Riserva 2009 by Ca’ del Bosco asbest sparkling wine, Rosazzo Terre Alte 2017 by Livio Felluga as best white wine, Habemus Etichetta Bianca 2017 by San Giovenale as best red wine, Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo 2019 by Valentini top among rosés, Moscatello Passito 2015 Tenuta Secolo IX as best sweet expression, and again the Alto Adige Valle Isarco Kerner Sabiona 2018 by Cantina Valle Isarco as best discovery of Bibenda, the Kamen 2017 by Zidarich as best orange wine, the Champagne Brut Millésime 2012 by Encry as best foreign wine, and then the special prizes of the jury for the Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2011 by Quintarelli, for the Riesling Rotlack Kabinett Halbtrocken 1991 by Schloss Johannisberger, from Germany, and for the Champagne Rare 2008 by Piper Heidsiek: here are the winners of the “Oscars of wine” 2021, one of the most glamorous and historical awards of Italian wine, signed by the Italian Sommelier Foundation and Bibenda, staged in presence, after the stop of 2020, in Rome (Hotel Rome Cavalieri). Another sign of the restart of the events of the wine world, marked by the edition n. 21 of the award born in 1999, from an idea of the patron of the Italian Sommelier Foundation and Bibenda, Franco Maria Ricci.

