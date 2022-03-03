Castiglion del Bosco, one of the largest and most historic realities of Montalcino, changes owner

Castiglion del Bosco, one of the largest and most historic estates in the Montalcino area, owned by Massimo and Chiara Ferragamo since 2003, begins a new chapter in its history with the transition to an important international family office (which remains confidential, as well as the amount of the deal, ed). the news had been in the air for a few days (but the confirmations were difficult to find, ed), with many rumors, and now an official press release arrives to confirm it, which WineNews is able to anticipate. “The decision of this rotation was born with the aim of ensuring the future development of both the hospitality and agricultural parts of the entire property and takes place in the name of continuity. In fact, Massimo and Chiara Ferragamo remain involved in the company, and management is also confirmed, starting with CEO Simone Pallesi”, read the press release that WIneNews is able to anticipate. Another change of hands in this start of 2022, and which in this case involves one of the most historic estates in the area, a winery that is one of the founding members of the Consorzio del Brunello di Montalcino, in 1967. Owned by Massimo and Chiara Ferragamo since 2003, extends over 2,000 hectares in the heart of Val D’Orcia, a Unesco World Heritage Site, with 62 hectares of vineyards, an elegant and innovative cellar that houses Millecento Wine Club. The production of Brunello di Montalcino Docg reaches a total of 250,000 bottles a year.

In 2015, the management of the resort was entrusted to Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco will continue to be managed by Rosewood and will remain part of the Rosewood global collection of ultra-luxury hotels and resorts. The resort, which recently announced an expansion with 19 newly designed private suites, now includes 53 rooms, including 42 suites and 11 one-of-a-kind private villas. Massimo and Chiara Ferragamo have brought the entire property located in the heart of the Val d’Orcia, Unesco World Heritage Site, to high international levels, creating an ambitious project that could only be achieved with the size, the territory, the Denomination and the protection of the territory itself. At the time of their purchase, the estate needed an important recovery activity: all the historic buildings of the ancient village as well as the farmhouse, with the exception of the newly built cellar, have been restored in full respect of local tradition and their history, and saw the involvement of the best local craftsmen and Tuscan companies.

The enhancement work, the close collaboration with the territory the local authorities and Montalcino have made Castiglion del Bosco an important player also in the local scenario: in addition to creating numerous jobs and attracting professionals, its presence has generated annual traffic of 15 thousand people from all over the world, many of whom have discovered Montalcino and the Val d’Orcia for the first time. “Almost 20 years have passed since stuck by the beauty of the place, I decided to embark on this entrepreneurial adventure: a constant commitment in the name of the highest quality, even as a winery. Today, with pride, I Look at everything we have built. Castiglione del Bosco has absorbed a significant amount of material and mental energies and the time has come to further grow this unique and inimitable property. The challenges and projects to be implemented are still many and far-reaching. This awareness prompted me to take these important steps and we see with great positivity a change in ownership that guarantees Castiglion del Bosco a consolidation and future development to be able to seize the opportunities that will open up globally in an increasingly competitive scenario”, affirmed Massimo Ferragamo, in a press release that WIneNews is able to anticipate. The family office that acquired the property is known for its significant investments. The new owner is pleased that Massimo and Chiara Ferragamo remain involved in Castiglione del Bosco, in view of new ambitious goals. The estate also includes The Club, the only private golf Club in Italy with 18 hotels designed by the legendary British Open champion Tom Weiskopf on 210 hectares of soft hills, and Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, a 5 star luxury resort, located in the ancient Medieval village, with 42 suites, 11 villas with private pool, Spa and restaurants.

“Montalcino once again proves to be a territory capable of attracting important investments from all over the world. Those who, in recent years, have chosen to focus on Brunello, have always done so in full respect of excellence that has made and will make Made in Italy great. We are sure that Castiglion del Bosco - -since 2003, thanks to Chiara and Massimo Ferragamo, has become a leading wine company, as well as one of the most beautiful resorts in the world and a dream location in our territory, also demonstrating attachment and love towards the territory and its institutions – will continue to be a point of reference for Montalcino and Brunello, in Italy and in the world”, comments Fabrizio Bindocci, president of the Consorzio del Brunello di Montalcino.

