Champagne is the third best-selling appellation in Italy in 2023 (at No. 1 is Franciacorta)

French bubbles are a classic that shows no signs of losing its luster: in 2023, Champagne is the third best-selling appellation in Italy, with a value weight of 8% and an average value of 62 euros per bottle, according to the Signorvino Observatory, the chain of wine stores with kitchens launched in 2012 by Sandro Veronesi, patron of the Oniverse Group (Calzedonia), which to date has 39 stores, 2 of which are abroad (Paris and Prague). But the Champagne market is reported to be growing worldwide: in 2023, 299 million bottles were sold for a value of 6.4 billion euros, with a strong performance of both the big maisons and vignerons, and growing demand in the main export markets. But in Italy, according to data by Signorvino, Franciacorta continues to dominate the bubbly market, ranking No. 1 and selling nearly three times the volume of Champagne, albeit with a significantly lower average price of 31 euros per bottle. In second place in the ranking by value sales is Amarone della Valpolicella, according to data released at the beginning of the year. However, Champagne maintains a strong market position due to its reputation and quality. Considering Champagne as a region, it ranks as the fifth best-selling region, surpassed only by Veneto, Lombardy, Tuscany and Piedmont.

An analysis of consumer preferences in Italy in the sales channels of Signorvino - which, with a turnover of about 72.5 million euros (compared to more than 55 million in 2022), is increasingly becoming a point of reference for wine and food enthusiasts - reveals a trend toward buying Champagne from renowned Maisons such as Dom Perignon, Ruinart, Louis Roederer, Moët & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot. However, there is a growing interest in Blanc de Blancs Champagnes, while Blanc de Noirs remain a choice for those seeking more structure, complexity and a fuller taste in this sparkling wine.

In 2023, the global Champagne market showed significant figures, with total sales reaching 299 million bottles and a total value of 6.4 billion euros. Sales were dominated by the grand houses, which contributed 72.4% of the total volume (216.7 million bottles) and 79% of the value (€5 billion). Vignerons, on the other hand, accounted for 27.6% of volume (82.3 million bottles) and 21% of value (€1.4 billion).

In France, 127.374 million bottles were sold, generating a value of 2.176 billion euros, accounting for 42.6% of the volume and 34% of the total value. Exports accounted for 57.4% of the total volume with 171.626 million bottles and 66% of the value with 4.224 billion euros.

Among the main export markets, the United States imported 26.9 million bottles worth 810 million euros. The United Kingdom followed with 25.5 million bottles and a value of 550.2 million euros. Japan imported 15.3 million bottles worth 447.7 million euros. Other relevant markets include Germany (11.7 million bottles, 268 million euros), Italy (9.9 million bottles, 265.9 million euros) and Australia (8.9 million bottles, 175.1 million euros). Switzerland, Belgium, Spain and Canada also recorded significant imports of Champagne, with variations in the average price per bottle.

Thus, 2023 was a year of consolidation for Champagne, with a strong domestic market in France and a solid performance in exports, highlighting a growing preference for Maisons, but also an appreciation for the products of small vignerons.

