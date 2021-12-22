Chianti 2021 on the market from January 1, 2022: the green light from Regione Toscana has arrived

Chianti is running on the markets so fast that alarm bells are ringing about stocks being almost exhausted. A situation that, at the beginning of December, prompted the Consorzio del Chianti, Italy’s largest red wine appellation, to ask the Region of Tuscany to bring forward by two months the release of the 2021 vintage on the market, moving it from March 1 to January 1, 2022. The request was accepted today by the Council of the Region of Tuscany, which, with a resolution proposed by Stefania Saccardi, Councillor for Agriculture, brought forward by two months the arrival on the market of Chianti, setting it at January 1, 2022. The two-month advance may be adopted voluntarily by the companies, and is valid for those products that have already acquired the qualitative characteristics laid down in the production specifications with reference to Chianti wine, even with the mention Superiore and Chianti wines with reference to the sub-zones.

“We would like to thank the Region of Tuscany for accepting our request”, commented the director of the Consorzio del Chianti, Marco Alessandro Bani. “The early release onto the market is necessary to avoid a shortage of product on sale in the light of the drop in production caused by last April's frost and subsequent drought. Demand for the product is continuing to increase and we could not leave the market and the shelves of large-scale distribution without Chianti wine”.

