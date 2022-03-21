Chianti Classico grows on the markets, goes increasingly “green” and aims at Unesco

Confidence on the market grew in 2021, and 2022 was also starting on a positive note, at least before the outbreak of the conflict, but also in the quality of the wines that come from a territory of unique beauty and with a great history, almost a “cultural hinge that links the beauty of medieval Siena to the pomp of Florence, the cradle of the Renaissance”, the words of the president of the Chianti Classico Consortium, Giovanni Manetti. The Gallo Nero restarts from here, at the Chianti Classico Collection 2022, at the Stazione Leopolda in Florence, with the debut of the new vintages and the state of the art of one of the most important and historic appellations of Italy (where wine, as it is estimated, creates a turnover of 800 million euros, with a production value of over 500 million, ed), which looks to a future of growth starting from solid foundations, in the vineyard, in the cellar and in the balance sheets, and working on an ever closer link between wine and territory, crystallized also in the new UGA (Unità Geografiche Aggiuntiv, i.e. San Casciano, Greve, Montefioralle, Lamole, Panzano, Radda, Gaiole, Castelnuovo Berardenga, Vagliagli, Castellina, San Donato in Poggio). In reality, despite the exceptional fact of the pandemics, 2021 ended with a better balance than expected, with + 21% in sales over 2020, and + 11% over 2019. A growing trend that continues into 2022 as well, which, at the end of February, already recorded a + 7% on the first two months of 2021. “A comforting picture that gives confidence for the future, net of the unknown factor of the war between Russia and Ukraine and its economic consequences (between the increase in energy costs and difficulties in finding raw materials, ed), which we obviously hope will end as soon as possible, thinking above all of the suffer and the human tragedy for the Ukrainian people”, Giovanni Manetti pointed out to WineNews.

In any case, generally, the global value of the denomination increases, also starting from the grapes: the quotation per quintal of the 2021 harvest was 20% higher than the previous year, offering greater profitability even to companies that do not bottle the wine. Concerning the bottled product, the growing trend in the weight growth - in volumes and in value - of the “premium” range of Chianti Classico, Riserva and Gran Selezione is confirmed. In 2021, the two types together represented 43% of production and 55% of turnover (source Maxidata). Looking at the Chianti Classico markets, “which all grow organically, and this is also an important aspect”, adds Manetti, the US is once again confirmed in the first place, a position they have held for over 15 years: one bottle out of three of Chianti Classico finds its market in this country (33% of total sales); stable, in the second place, the internal market where today 20% of the total Chianti Classico wines are sold. Canada follows in third place (10%), a market that in recent years has given great satisfaction to the producers of the Gallo Nero. The United Kingdom also performed well, reaching fourth place (8%): a country in which the Consortium Chianti Classico wine will continue to invest also in 2022 with various events and promotional activities. Then, among the consolidated markets, precious Germany, is also the subject of particular attention in the consortium strategy (6%). Followed by the Scandinavian countries, Switzerland, Benelux and Japan.

To highlight, among the emerging markets that have shown greater dynamics and interest in the Chianti Classico appellation, is South Korea which in 2021 doubled the imports of Chianti Classico over the previous year and even quadrupled the number of bottles imported in 2019 (and where comes the journalist Jung Yong Cho, the new honorary Ambassador of Chianti Classico, ed).

“We are very satisfied with the affirmation of Chianti Classico on international markets - underlines Giovanni Manetti - and, in particular, with the positive trend in the United States and Canada and the holding of all the other historical markets for Gallo Nero wines. We also appreciate the result of the internal market, which rewards the long work of relaunching the denomination carried out over the years which saw the introduction of the Gran Selezione type in 2014 and which today presents the Uga del Chianti Classico project. Much more can and must be done and it is one of the main objectives of my mandate as president of the Consortium to “further enhance” the denomination by continuing to consolidate its value and image in the sphere of world winemaking excellence”. From the survey on the sales of the Gallo Nero carried out by the Consortium, the Chianti Classico boasts a very particular commercial penetration; while the concentration of sales in its historical markets remains strong, the wines of the Gallo Nero also reach unusual destinations, outside the normal commercial routes and in all continents: the wines with appellation are in fact distributed in over 130 countries throughout the world.

“For some years the Consortium has been investing in the strengthening of its historical markets, also with some innovative activities that will allow us to have an increasingly constant and widespread presence in the various countries of reference” affirms president Giovanni Manetti. The programmatic objective of the Consortium, which has 485 members, of which 342 companies that present their labels on the market, as always, is fair and stable remuneration for the entire supply chain, an indispensable factor for corporate planning in the medium-long term and an element fundamental in a process of growth of the global value of the denomination. The positive economic picture is the result of quality research which is an ongoing process: attention to the compatibility of viticulture with the ecosystem of the Chianti Classico production area is a key to ensuring a long life for a suitable area. The territory that will be further enhanced by the activities of the Chianti Rural District (established in May 2019) and by the Unesco candidature for the Cultural Landscape.

In an increasingly “green” territory. Covered for two-thirds by woods, with only a tenth of an area dedicated to viticulture, in the Chianti Classico area today wine producers are increasingly aiming at ecological balance, committing themselves to reduce the impact of human intervention. From a recent survey by the Consortium, to which about half of the associated companies responded, production awareness is the watchword of producers: wine reflects the territory as a negative of a photo, and for this reason, it is much more important to preserve the environmental context, alongside the care of a quality product. The most significant data is that relating to organic viticulture. Today 52.5% of the Chianti Classico vineyards (7,000 hectares in total) are certified organic. The questionnaire revealed that 65% of the companies are in possession of the certification, but half of these had already chosen organic more than 10 years ago. From before the 2000s, when organic farms were only 10%, the increase has been constant and substantial. If we add to this percentage another 8% who are still undertaking the conversion process, and who will obtain certification within the next 3 years, we will soon reach the threshold of 75%, that is 3 out of 4 wineries. The hectares of Chianti Classic organic certificates are therefore set to increase considerably in the upcoming years. Another increasing trend is linked to good environmental sustainability practices. With 4 out of 5 companies, explains the Consortium, which put into practice at least some of the practices indicated in the OIV guidelines, from water management to reduce the carbon footprint in the production phases. The range of suggested actions is wide, ranging from forest management (over 30% of farms), the real “lungs” of Chianti, to good practices in viticulture (soil management to prevent erosion and management of water resources, treated respectively by 72% and 34% of companies), to recycling (production of compost 25%, recycling of glass and paper 36%) up to the use of alternative energy sources, such as photovoltaic systems (27%) and panels solar (19%). An important recent introduction is the cultivation of honey plants (12%), to favor the settlement or increase of bee populations, a delicate ring of an ecosystem in equilibrium due to their pollinating activity. Landscape conservation naturally also involves the preservation of characteristic elements such as dry stone walls (half of the farms), terraces (40% of farms) and the famous dirt roads (over 70% of farms), unmistakable signs of the Tuscan countryside for those fleeing the concrete of the cities. This attention to the territory at all levels is also an important driver for tourism: 7 out of 10 tourists check the sustainability characteristics of the reception area. Together with the enhancement of local products, such as Chianti Classico wine and oil, the area thus bets on its competitiveness, today, and above all, tomorrow.

