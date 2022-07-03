Chianti Classico starring at the “New York Wine Experience” by “Wine Spectator”

In the USA, the world’s leading market for wine overall, and for Italian wine in particular, being the protagonist of promotion, for wineries and territories, is crucial, in a decidedly competitive scenario. And one of the top events has been, for years, the “New York Wine Experience” of “Wine Spectator”, staged from October 20 to 22, 2022, at the Marriot Marquis Hotel. And that will have, among the protagonists, Chianti Classico, among the most successful Italian wines in recent years, the economic engine of an estimated 800 million euros turnover (with a production value of 500 million euros), and which sees precisely in the United States its first absolute market, with 1 bottle out of 3 of Black Rooster wine crossing the Atlantic. And so, in the seminars, amidst verticals from absolutely prestigious wineries such as Chateau Mouton Rotschild, from Bordeaux, Dominus Estate, from Napa Valley, and Domino de Pingus, from Spain, and focuses on Champagne, Oregon and California, the horizontal tasting of Chianti Classico “Gran Selezione” 2019 from four iconic producers of the appellation will also be featured, such as Fontodi, with owner Giovanni Manetti (president of the Chianti Classico Consortium, ed.), Antinori with Albiera Antinori, president of Marchesi Antinori, a historic winery and a leader in Italian wine, now in its 27th generation, Castello di Ama by Marco Pallanti and Lorenza Sebasti, a winery where wine meets contemporary art, and Ricasoli, led by Francesco Ricasoli, where in the 19th century Baron Bettino Ricasoli, who was also president of the Council of United Italy, invented the recipe for one of the most famous Tuscan and Italian red wines in the world.

But Italy will also be present, as always, in the category of “Wine Stars”, with Piedmontese producer Franco Conterno, at the helm of Poderi Aldo Conterno, among the most appreciated Barolo griffes, and, of course, in the tasting dedicated to the best 10 wines of the “Top 100” 2021 by “Wine Spectator”, with Le Chiuse”s Brunello di Montalcino 2016 (which came in at No. 5) and Cavallotto”s Barolo Bricco Boschis 2016 (at No. 8). Waiting to hear about the wineries selected for the “Critics” Choice Grand Tastings”, which brings together more than 200 wines from around the world evaluated with a score of at least 90/100, with the tricolor representation historically among the largest.

