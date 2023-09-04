Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, and the wines to celebrate the wedding anniversary in Tuscany

The most famous and followed couple in Italy is talked about also for their passion for Italian wine and its territories. A passion that, like many other celebrities do, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have chosen to share with their millions of followers on social media, from the ancient Castello di Montepò, the estate of Jacopo Biondi Santi and his children (Tancredi, Clemente and Clio, ed) immersed in the vineyards of Morellino in Scansano, on their journey to Maremma, chosen to celebrate their love and their five-year wedding anniversary in Tuscany, with a stop also at Castello di Vicarello, historic residence and winery, and then up to Siena, passing through Castagneto Carducci in Bolgheri. At the Castello di Montepò, from what WineNews learns, after welcoming them with discretion and performing the honours of the house, before a visit to the cellar and lunch in the vineyards, Jacopo and Tancredi Biondi Santi guided the Ferragnez, in a tasting of the award-winning rosé JeT (their acronym, ed), and the estate’s top range reds, Sassoalloro, pure Sangiovese, and Schidione, the Supertuscan from Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Sangiovese, all from Sangiovese BBS11, the approved exclusive clone of the property of the Biondi Santi family, and have seen them enthusiastic and interested.

Copyright © 2000/2023