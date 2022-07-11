Chiara Lungarotti, the “Lady of Umbrian wine”, has won the “Pino Khail” award

Chiara Lungarotti, the “Lady of Umbrian wine” and Torgiano (the wine town where the Lungarotti family created the most beautiful wine civilization museum in the world, ed.), has won the “Pino Khail” 2022 award dedicated to the founder of “Civiltà del Bere”. The award was given to the wine producer at “VinoVip Cortina” 2022 by the director of the historic magazine, Alessandro Torcoli. furthermore, she is also the first woman to receive the award, following wine celebrities, among others, such as Piero Antinori, Lucio Caputo, Pio Boffa, Lucio Tasca d’Almerita, Cesare Pillon and Piero Mastroberardino.

“I am very proud and happy to receive this award”, Chiara Lungarotti said, and “I have many, many memories since I was little more than a child, in the Eighties, when my parents would take me to the first promotional events and trips for Italian wine in the world. Pino Khail was a very good director. He was the first on capable of making us producers team up, which is not easy. And, today, many of my colleagues are my friends, too. I am sure that Pino Khail would be very proud to see how his creature, “Civiltà del Bere”, is progressing today.

“We decided to give the award to Chiara Lungarotti”, Alessandro Torcoli stated, “not only because from a very young age and in difficult years, she took over the reins of the company, guiding it with confidence and proving to be an innovator. But, above all, because the Lungarotti family has given great visibility to Umbria, a territory whose International image has always been seen as a bit shy and reserved, but which, thanks to its important contribution, has made itself known the world over”.

“I am really very happy to receive this exceptional award”, Chiara Lungarotti added, “which rewards not only my commitment as a producer, but also that of my family, with whom I share the passion for this wonderful work, and our entire team of collaborators that supports us daily. My father, Giorgio Lungarotti, was a great innovator and managed to put Umbria on the world map of wine. He left us a precious legacy, but also a great responsibility; that is, continuing to grow a company that has managed to promote our territory’s oenological excellence around the world. And, in a period of great challenges from the point of view of innovation in the vineyard as well as in the winery, have taken the path of purposefully relaunching, focusing on more and more sustainable production, and trying to transmit the imprint of the new generation, while never betraying the unmistakable character of our iconic wines. We are looking to the future in an optimistic and pragmatic way, ready to seize new opportunities and face critical issues. We are aware that the wine sector is a fundamental driving force for the National economy and to promote Made in Italy around the world”.

