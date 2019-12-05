China, among the top fine wines in haute cuisine there are Gaja, Antinori, Tenuta San Guido and Ornellaia

A decisive recovery in the second half of the year will allow Italian wine exports to China to close 2019 without excessive drama, although in negative territory (-3.8%, according to Vinitaly-Nomisma estimates). Yet, the sky over China is far from clear, on the contrary, there is nothing to worry about: according to the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, cited by the study of the analysis company MiBD, in the first five months of 2019, 2,236 importers of wine have abandoned their activities, a fall of -35%, so much that today 4,175 importers operate on the national territory compared to 6,411 of just a few months ago. The Chinese consumer's dislike of wine is certified by the numbers of the China Association of Imports and Exports of Wine & Spirits, which in June quantified the drop in imports as -19.45% in value and -14.09% in volume.

A discouraging and grey picture, penetrated however by a ray of sunshine: in the first consumer market of the country, that of Shanghai, the territories and the great Italian brands have been able to carve out an important role. From the analysis of 18,784 wines on the wine list in 180 fine restaurants in the city, at a price higher than 250 euros, it emerges that among the most common denominations there are Toscana Igt, in fourth place behind Pauillac, Napa Valley and Margaux, Barbaresco, at no. 6, Barolo at no. 9, Brunello di Montalcino at no. 10, Bolgheri at no. 13, and Amarone della Valpolicella at no. 18. Among the great brands of Italian wine, however, the most present is Gaja, at position no. 4, behind three sacred monsters of Bordeaux as Château Lafite Rothschild, Château Latour and Château Mouton Rothschild, while at no. 6 there is Antinori, at no. 8 Tenuta San Guido and at no. 14 Ornellaia.

