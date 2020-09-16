China-EU: green light to the agreement for the protection of 100 EU food products

The framework, very broad, is that of the treaty between the European Union and China on Beijing investment in Europe, which aims to rebalance the trade balance between the two superpowers, which has been debated bilaterally for seven years now. The first step, hoping that it will prove to be preparatory to a global agreement, concerns the agreement signed two days ago for the protection and preservation of 100 European agro-food excellences. Among them 26 products made in Italy, including, being on our world, the wine world: Asti, Barbaresco, Bardolino Superiore, Barolo, Brachetto d’Acqui, Brunello di Montalcino, Chianti, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene-Prosecco, Dolcetto d’Alba, Franciacorta, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Soave, Vino Toscano, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. For the entry into force, we will have to wait for the approval by the European Parliament and then the green light from the Council of the European Union: steps that, according to the European institutions, will come to a conclusion by the end of 2021.

As said at the beginning, the picture is much bigger. And it concerns the trade relations between the EU and China as a whole: finding a general agreement, on the false line of the one closed between Washington and Beijing, could also bring oxygen to the wine & food exports of the Belpaese, which is struggling to grow on the market of the Dragon, the third destination of EU agri-food products with a turnover of 14.5 billion euros in 2019. In between, however, there are rather high obstacles to overcome, which Brussels seems determined to tackle firmly.

By cornering the Dragon on at least three pillars, as Republic reports quoting the words of the President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen: “We have an agreement on three pillars: the behavior of Chinese public companies, forced technology transfer of our companies working in China and transparency regarding subsidies. Much remains to be done on sustainable development and access to the Chinese market, in particular on the barriers to our digital technology in telecommunications and transport”. Distance remains on issues of paramount importance such as the climate and the management of relations with Hong Kong, with China, which in the meantime, on the front of trade relations with the U.S., takes good revenge. The WTO, in fact, rejected the 200 billion dollars duties imposed by Trump in Beijing in 2018, judging them contrary to international law. Is this a warning also on the Airbus-Boeing front?

