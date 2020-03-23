Concours Mondial du Sauvignon n. 11, awarded the best Sauvignon in the world

1,110 wines in the competition, from 15 countries around the world, a jury of 75 international experts, who awarded 134 gold medals and 197 silver medals: these are the numbers of the Concours Mondial du Sauvignon No. 11, staged on 6 and 7 March in the Turenna wine-growing region of France, which each year awards the best Sauvignons from around the world. World, represented here by the host country, France, first in terms of the number of gold medals obtained: 172 medals, including those from the host region, Turenna, followed by Austria, which won 40 medals, and then Italy, with a total of 36 medals, 20 of which were gold.Then there is New Zealand, which has seen a 33% increase in the number of medals since 2019, receiving 28, then South Africa, which has even increased its medals since 2019 by 71%, Spain, the United States and Chile.
If we consider the wine-growing regions, it is the Loire Valley that has obtained the highest number of awards: 44 medals. Then there is Styria (Austria) with 39 medals, Bordeaux, in third place with 28 medals. Marlborough (New Zealand) collected 27 and Friuli Venezia Giulia 25.
In addition to the 331 medals, the international jury awarded 8 Revelation trophies to the wines with the best score, distinguished for the excellence of the white Sauvignon in their respective categories: the Italian Weingut Plonerhof won the special “Dubourdieu Trophy”, awarded each year to the wine that represents the purest and most refined expression of Sauvignon, with the Marling 2018 Ploner Exclusiv. The trophy was created in 2017 in honor of Professor Denis Dubourdieu, the godfather of the Concours Mondial du Sauvignon since its creation. Three award-winning wines for the Friulian winery Pitars and two for the Venetian Paladin.
Focus: the 20 Gold Medals of Italy
Genagricola, Poggiobello Sauvignon Blanc 2018
Cantina Sociale di Trento Le Meridiane, Arjent Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Tenuta di Angoris, Villa Locatelli Sauvignon Blanc 2018
Cantina La-Vis e Val di Cembra, Vich Sauvignon 2017
Aziende Vitivinicole Valle di L.Valle e C., Valle Sauvignon 2018
Vie d’Alt, Sauvignon 2018
Kellerei Kaltern, Sauvignon 2019
Borgo Stajnbech, Bosco della Donna Sauvignon 2018
Weingut Plonerhof d. Tutzer Erhart & Schafer Herta, Ploner Exclusiv 2018
Piovene Porto Godi Alessandro, Fostine Sauvignon 2018
Azienda Agricola Bortolusso, Sauvignon 2018
Paladin, Bosco del Merlo Sauvignon Blanc - Turranio 2019
Paladin, Sauvignon Paladin 2019
Tenuta Borgo Conventi, Sauvignon 2018
Pitars, Sauvignon Braida Santa Cecilia 2019
Pitars, Sauvignon Sèris 2019
Pitars, Sauvignon Tiliavìnt 2019
Piera Martellozzo, Terre Magre Sauvignon 2019
Cabert - Cantina di Bertiolo, Sauvignon 2019
