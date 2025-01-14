Constellation Brands, the accounts hold thanks to beer, which grows. The “wine & spirits” down

For Constellation Brands, one of the giants of world beverage, the accounts for the past 9 months add up, mainly thanks to beer, which grows. While the “wine & spirits” sector is in negative, partly due to a slowing down in sales, mainly on the wine front, partially due to the divestment of some assets such as that of Svedka vodka, whose transfer to Sazerac group was approved at the beginning of December 2024. Growth forecasts for 2025, however, have been revised downtrend (and the shares, according to data on the Italian Stock Market are sharply declining after the announcement of January 10 of the latest financial data, ed). In detail, for the group, which owns brands such as Corona for beer, The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Kim Crawford e Meiomi, but also Italian Ruffino among wines, as well as spirits such as Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey, the net sales, in the 9 months ending November 30, 2024, stopped at 8.04 billion dollars overall, growing compared to the same period 2023, when they stopped at 7.82 for an increase, therefore, of around 2.8 over the period. But, if the beer division increased by +6% passing from 6,4 billion of dollars in the 9 months that ended November 30, 2023, to over 6.8 on the same date of 2024, the same can’t be said for “wine & spirits” division, which stopped, in the 9 months to November 30, 2024, at 1.04 billion euros, and with a drop of -12% on 1.1 billion of the same date in 2023 with a loss largely attributable to wine, mainly in the last 3 months ending November 30, 2024 (374,6 million of dollars, at -14% compared to 2023).

And forecasts for the 2025 fiscal year ending in February this year see group net sales growth between +2% and +5%, but all linked to the estimated growth of beer sales (+4-7%), while “wine & spirits” division is expected to decline between -5% and -8%. With overall estimates reviewed downtrend in a “prudential” way, considering the climate of uncertainty in the short term, explains the president and Ceo of Constellation Brands Bill Newlands.

