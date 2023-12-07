Conterno, Masseto and Il Marroneto: the best of Italian wine according to “Wine Searcher”

Another wine derby between Tuscany and Piedmont, the two red “stars” that often conquer the most prestigious places in international wine rankings. And so it is also for “The World’s Best Italian Wines” declined in the qualitative ranking of “Wine Searcher”, a reference portal in the world for comparing wine prices that has been acquired by Flaviar, a company specializing in the luxury spirits sector. Returning to “Wine Searcher’s” ranking, which is based on an average of critics’ scores and prices, updated monthly and weighted according to the number of reviews and the number of critics, there are some “heavyweights” of Italian wine in the Top 10.

In fourth place is still Tuscany with Fontodi’s Flaccianello della Pieve Colli della Toscana Centrale (95 points - $175), while in fifth is the return to Montalcino with Casanova di Neri’s Brunello Cerretalto (95 points - $374) ahead of Luciano Sandrone’s Barolo Vite Talin (96 points - $491) and Marchesi Antinori’s Solaia (95 points - $402). In eighth place is Piedmont again, with G.B. Burlotto’s Barolo Monvigliero (95 points - $517), while Avignonesi’s Vin Santo Occhio di Pernice is produced in Montepulciano, which ranks ninth (95 points - $469), ahead of another “myth” of Italian enology, Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia (95 points - $373).

Copyright © 2000/2023