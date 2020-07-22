Conterno, Tignanello, Giuseppe Rinaldi and the Champagne surprise: the top of the Bolaffi auction

Three bottles of Barolo Monfortino Riserva 1958 by Giacomo Conterno, sold at 1,800 euro, from an auction base of 1,200 euro, a magnum of Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2010 by Giacomo Conterno at 1,800 euro (from 1,600 euro), a double magnum of Barolo Brunate 2001 by Giuseppe Rinaldi, sold at 1,600 euro (from 880 euro starting price), a 6-liter Tignanello 2001 by Antinori at 1. 200 euros, a 6-liter Masseto 2006 at 6,500 euros, the Sassicaia vertical tasting of Tenuta San Guido (1997-2001), which is close to 1,000 euros, and the lots of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva di Biondi Santi Tenuta Il Greppo 2001 and 2010 and Brunello di Montalcino 1999 by Case Basse - Gianfranco Soldera, which have seen their initial prices double: here are the top lots of the auction signed Bolaffi that, under the virtual hammer, brought almost 200 lots of fine wine, Italian and not only, with 90% of the awards, for a total of 140,000 euros, which at 817,000 euros the turnover of the auction house’s wine auctions since the beginning of the year, higher, despite the Covid, to the first half of 2019. From France, it is worth noting the excellent results of the Champagne, which overshadowed, for once, Bordeaux and Burgundy: above all, a Dom Pérignon Cuvée Vintage Oenothèque 1959 at €1,600, from an initial auction base of €600, a Krug Clos du Mesnil Blanc de Blancs Brut 1988 at €1,300 (from €1,000) and a Salon Mesnil Cuvée 1955 beaten at €1,900 (from €1,400).

Copyright © 2000/2020