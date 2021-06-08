Coppola Winery’s wines in can arrive in Italy as well (with Meregalli Group)

Opposed by purists, looked at with interest by young people, wine in cans has not been a novelty for many years, and in the United States of America it has been an interesting niche for a long time. Even though it makes those who love to rotate the glass in their hands turn up their noses, it makes wine accessible to everyone, freeing it from the rigidity of the bottle, without wanting to replace it. The target is young people, but also newbies, while opening up to new occasions of consumption: on the beach, in the garden during a barbecue, on the sofa while watching a soccer match. In short, a different way to approach wine, as simple as the content of the cans themselves, that is generic monovarietal, usually at lower than average alcohol contents.

Among the pioneers of wine in cans, there is also Coppola Winery, the Californian winery of the Italian-American director, which already in 2004 launched its first version, a Blanc de Blancs sparkling wine dedicated to his daughter Sofia, also a director. Today, the top range of Coppola Winery in cans, the “Diamond Collection”, arrives also in Italy, an almost virgin market, imported and distributed by Meregalli, historical partner of the brand from Sonoma Valley. Four different declinations: Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Sofia Brut Rosé, for a new way of approaching wine, without renouncing to quality and focusing on the sustainability of light and recyclable packaging, a detail not to be underestimated, in an age in which environmental sustainability is among the main reasons driving consumers’ choices.

