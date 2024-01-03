“Decanter’s” 100/100, five Italian wines are the “dream” wines of 2023 for Uk magazine

Allegrini’s Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva Fieramonte 2016, a symbol of one of Italy’s most important labels (for the second consecutive year, ed.); Giuseppe Rinaldi’s Barolo Brunate 2019, an authentic guardian of the Langhe tradition; Il Marroneto’s Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie 2019, a cult, consistently at the top of world critics’ lists; Masseto 2020, one of the world’s top-rated Italian wines; and Tenuta dell’Ornellaia’s Ornellaia 1998, icons of Bolgheri, Italian wine and “jewels” of the Frescobaldi Group: these are the five Italian dream wines of 2023, the “top-scoring wines” to which “Decanter” awarded 100/100, the highest attainable score in world critics’ judgments obtained by those wines that achieved perfection, in this case, in a year of tasting of great labels from around the world by the experts of the prestigious Uk magazine (all tested by the signature Aldo Fiordelli, except for Fieramonte and Masseto tasted by Georgina Hindle). And among the 28 wines that scored the perfect 100 points in 2023 for “Decanter”, the most followed voice of wine critics in the British market, a mainstay of Italian exports, next to the icon-wines of Italy, the lion’s share are the labels of Bordeaux, followed by wines from California and a rare Chardonnay from Australia, and representing, with their unique and truly exceptional vintages from legendary wineries, the magazine explains, “a small percentage of the thousands of wines tasted this year, in a database that now numbers more than 75,000 wines”.

Focus - Decanter’s 100/100 2023

Giaconda, Estate Vineyard Chardonnay, Beechworth, Victoria, Australia, 2021

Marques de Murrieta, Castillo de Ygay Gran Reserva Especial, Rioja, 1946

Allegrini, Fieramonte, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italia, 2016

Château Cheval Blanc, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé A, Bordeaux, Francia, 1982

Château Latour, Pauillac, 1er Cru Classé, Bordeaux, Francia, 1982

Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, Francia, 2020

Château Léoville Las Cases, St-Julien, 2ème Cru Classé, 2010

Château Margaux, Margaux, 1er Cru Classé, Bordeaux, Francia, 1928

Château Mouton Rothschild, Pauillac, 1er Cru Classé, Bordeaux, 2020

Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, Pauillac, 2ème Cru Classé, Bordeaux, Francia, 1982

Château Troplong Mondot, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B, Bordeaux, Francia, 2020

Château Trotanoy, Pomerol, Bordeaux, Francia, 2020

Clos Fourtet, St-Émilion, 1er Grand Cru Classé B, Bordeaux, Francia, 2016

Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Romanée-Conti Grand Cru Monopole, Borgogna, Francia, 2020

Giuseppe Rinaldi, Brunate, Barolo, Piemonte, 2019

Harlan Estate, Napa Valley, California, Usa, 2016

Il Marroneto, Madonna delle Grazie, Brunello di Montalcino, Toscana, 2019

Lithology, Beckstoffer Dr. Crane Vineyard Cabernet Franc, St Helena, Napa Valley, California, Usa, 2021

Marqués de Riscal, RM (Reserva Médoc), Rioja, 1895

Masseto, Toscana, Italia, 2020

Ornellaia, Bolgheri Superiore, Toscana, 1998

Ovid, Napa Valley, California, Usa, 2013

Petrus, Pomerol, Bordeaux, Francia, 2020

Philip Togni, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, Usa, 2013

Promontory, Napa Valley, California, Usa, 2018

Sea Smoke, Southing, Santa Barbara County, Santa Rita Hills.California, Usa, 2001

Warre’s, Vinhas Velhas, Port, Douro Valley, Portogallo, 2020

Torbreck, Descendant, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2020

