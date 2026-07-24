Venice Film Festival: the toast with Conegliano Valdobbiadene sparkling wines for stars

The great international stars - from George Clooney to Robert Pattinson, from Penélope Cruz to Javier Bardem, from Alicia Vikander to Susan Sarandon, from Luca Marinelli to Valeria Golino, among many others - expected on the red carpet of the Venice International Film Festival No. 83 (Venice Lido, September 2nd - 12th), will raise a glass with Veneto finest sparkling wines: Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG has been confirmed, for the third consecutive year, as the “Official Sparkling Wine” of the year most glamorous event.

The 2026 limited-edition label, “Cinematic Dream”, is an illustration in which the Consortium takes center stage in the spotlight and becomes one of the stars of the silver screen, celebrating the unbreakable bond between territorial identity and visual culture.

This year, the participation of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Consortium is further enriched by the involvement of Greg Goya, a renowned representative of “fast art”, who will create a highly interactive installation: a globe made up of a mosaic of glass fragments with gilded edges, inspired by Murano glassmaking and by the territory where these sparkling wines are produced. Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG will also accompany both the opening and closing gala dinners and will be served throughout all the venues managed by chef Tino Vettorello at the Palazzo del Cinema, as well as at the restaurant of the Palazzo del Casinò and the Biennale Terrace. In addition, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG will be the common thread of an exclusive itinerary aboard the Edipo Re, a historic Venetian vessel that once welcomed distinguished guests such as Pier Paolo Pasolini and Maria Callas.

Copyright © 2000/2026