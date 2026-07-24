“Made in Italy” has gone to Canada aboard the Amerigo Vespucci: July 25 focus on Vinitaly.USA

Canada has been one of the few markets to maintain the Italian wine levels of 2025, as imports totaled 125.5 million euros in the first four months of 2026 (ISTAT, the Italian statistics institute, data). It is definitely a key market for Italian wineries, and in fact, Italian wine was center stage on July 25th in Quebec City, one of the stops on the Amerigo Vespucci world tour. It is the Italian Navy’s flagship vessel, which is continuing to promote “Made in Italy” excellence, globally. The upcoming edition of Vinitaly.USA will be held on board ship - scheduled on October 26-27, 2026, in New York (already practically sold out) - and was presented on July 25th.

Alessandro Cattaneo, Ambassdor to Canada, Matteo Zoppas, president of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and Federico Bricolo, president of Veronafiere, were the speakers who presented the third edition of the American Vinitaly Trade Fair, and the first edition to be held in the Big Apple.

There are 1.5 million Canadians of Italian descent residing in Canada, a note pointed out, as well as 160.000 Italian citizens (28% reside within the jurisdiction of the Consulate General of Italy, in Montreal). It is a significant number that highlights the importance of the Canadian leg of the “Amerigo Vespucci World Tour – North American Campaign”, 2026. The initiative is a joint effort of the Ministry of Defence and the Italian Navy, produced by Difesa Servizi SpA, and developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Culture, the Minister for Sport and Youth, and the Minister for Disabilities ( supported by the Italian Trade Agency, ITA, Veronafiere- Vinitaly, and Enel).

The event, which is dedicated to Vinitaly.USA, “will bring together many Italian institutions to foster dialogue on wine quality, production, culture and regional diversity, the key themes in the upcoming Vinitaly.USA 2026. It is a benchmark event to showcase and promote the excellence of Italian wine overseas”.

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