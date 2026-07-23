Italian birthday for Selena Gomez, with a cooking class at Il Borro of Ferragamo estate

A birthday which brought together everything good and beautiful from Italy, from lunches in traditional trattorias and gourmet sandwiches to tiramisu and a cooking class at Il Borro, the Ferragamo family estate in Valdarno: the renowned American singer and actress Selena Gomez chose Italy to celebrate her birthday No. 34 with her husband, Benny Blanco. The couple enjoyed a few days of vacation while sharing moments on her Instagram profile (which boasts a record 404 million followers) including a photo of her blowing out a birthday candle in Florence. After stopping in Bologna for lunch at the historic “Trattoria della Santa”, Selena Gomez was spotted in Tuscany. There, between a visit to the gourmet sandwich shop “Ino” and dinner at the “Vini e Vecchi Sapori” osteria in Florence, the couple took part in a cooking class focused on iconic Italian dishes at Il Borro, one of Tuscany most beautiful and exclusive destinations, which is famous also for its farm-to-table philosophy and its zero-mile vegetable garden. To complete the trip, Gomez shared a post in which, instead of a traditional birthday cake, she chose a large bowl of tiramisu overlooking the iconic Ponte Vecchio to blow out her birthday candle, thanking her fans for all their love and support.

Talking about the singer stop in Bologna, Riccardo Lelli, owner of “Trattoria della Santa”, told “People” magazine that Selena and her husband wanted to experience the most authentic local cuisine, sampling tagliatelle al ragù, tortellini in broth, and breaded veal cutlet: “they were very kind and warm-hearted, showering us with compliments about both the food and the service”. The following day, the couple moved on to Florence. There, they visited “Ino”, Alessandro Frassica gourmet sandwich shop on Via dei Georgofili, where Benny Blanco reportedly said he had eaten “the best sandwich of his life”. The evening concluded at the “Vini e Vecchi Sapori” osteria in the heart of the city historic center. Then, yesterday, they spent a special day at Il Borro, the Ferragamo family estate in Valdarno. The medieval hamlet, whose origins date back to the 12th century, has been carefully restored to its former splendor and is now a hospitality destination immersed in the Tuscan countryside. For the star, it provided a secluded retreat where she could enjoy complete privacy, relax fully, and take part in authentic experiences, including a cooking class dedicated to Tuscan culinary traditions, a horseback ride through the estate landscapes, and an aperitif among the vineyards. The couple was welcomed by Vittoria Ferragamo, while Salvatore Ferragamo shared moments of their stay.

Here, Selena Gomez and her husband, wearing official Il Borro-branded aprons, tried their hand at a cooking class, preparing some of the cornerstones of Italian cuisine: eggplant parmigiana, baked stuffed zucchini flowers, and freshly made pasta finished in a traditional style. The estate is also well known for its “farm-to-table” philosophy, based on fresh, locally sourced ingredients grown in its organic gardens. Finally, the star blew out her birthday candle not on a traditional birthday cake but on a large bowl of tiramisu. The photo she shared on Instagram shows her standing on a balcony overlooking Lungarno Vespucci, with a view of the Church of San Frediano in Cestello. In the lengthy caption accompanying the images, the artist also highlighted her charitable work, six years ago she founded “Rare Impact Fund” (a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting young people mental health, ed), and thanked her fans: “first and foremost, I have to thank each and every one of you immensely for your support, your kindness, and all the birthday wishes. Every day, I get to continue creating because of you. Thank you for always making me feel like the happiest girl in the world”.

Gomez husband, a well-known music producer, joined her in Italy after crossing the Atlantic Ocean by sailboat (due to a fear of flying). In recent months, the couple had been maintaining a long-distance relationship while Selena Gomez was working in London on the set of the series “Only Murders in the Building”.

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