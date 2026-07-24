From Katy Perry to Zucchero and not only: Sassicaia “on the stage” of “Lucca Summer Festival” 2026

If it is true that a bottle of great wine can serve as an ambassador for its territory, there is nothing better than placing it in the hands of those who speak the universal language of music, reaching an audience far broader than that of wine enthusiasts alone. This successful bond has once again been reaffirmed through the “Lucca Summer Festival”, one of Italy most important summer music festivals (which began on June 24th and will conclude on July 29th with concerts by Tom Jones and Pooh), and Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido, the legendary wine of Bolgheri and one of Italy most sought-after labels. The wine was presented as a gift to the many international stars who performed on the stage: from one of the queens of American pop Katy Perry (who, from the stage, compared her own remarkable aging process to that of a great wine, specifically mentioning Sassicaia), to international icons such as Marcus Miller, John Legend, David Byrne, the historic frontman of Talking Heads, Jay Kay, lead singer of Jamiroquai, Alabama Shakes, one of the most acclaimed bands of recent years, and beloved Italian artists renowned worldwide such as Zucchero, Riccardo Muti, and Ludovico Einaudi, all of whom received personalized magnums of Sassicaia 2000 as the Festival official gift.

A tradition which reinvents itself, as already happened in 2025, when magnums of Sassicaia 2002 were presented to, among others, Riccardo Muti himself (who, fittingly enough, “grants an encore”), as well as stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Carlos Santana, and Nick Cave. With one of the greatest wines in Italy and the world, a creation arisen from the vision of the Incisa della Rocchetta family and of Giacomo Tachis, one of the “founding fathers” of modern Italian winemaking, from its first vintage in 1968 to the present day, continues to shine a spotlight on the excellence of Italian wine.

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