eWibe’s first half 2023: +1.7% thanks to the performance of wines from Tuscany and Piedmont

The eWibe Fine Wines index - which includes all the main investment labels from the most representative countries in the sector - recorded +1.7% in the last six months, with Italy continuing to drive the sector, after a protagonist first quarter (+2.2%), thanks to a growth in the six-month period of +3.3%, led by the wines of Tuscany (+3.3%) and Piedmont (+2.6%), as well as specific local productions in the country represented by the Rest Of Italy index (+5.9%), where Trentino-Alto Adige and Veneto stand out; in particular, the two most important Italian wine regions continue to gain great appreciation in light of the highly anticipated 2020 vintage, especially in Tuscany, which follows the historic 2019 harvest. Widening the look to the last 12 months, the performance of Italy (+5.4%), Tuscany (+6.7%), and Piedmont (+2.8%) is confirmed as excellent. The Champagne region also did well (+2.5%), while France slows down a bit (-1.1%).

The live market for fine wines thus crosses the finish line of the first year of full operation of its platform, reaching a count of about 10,000 bottles, worth 4 million euros, and more than 6,000 users. According to the eWibe Observatory, the labels that have most increased their value on the market are Ferrari Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore 2009 (+54.7%), Le Pergole Torte 2012 (+29.1%) and Tignanello 2020 (+26.9%).

The greatest interest on the platform, in terms of views, clicks and searches, was catalyzed by Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia 2020, Louis Roederer’s Cristal 2015 and Chateauneuf du Pape Reserve 2009. On the podium of the most successful bottles in terms of sales on the platform are then R.D Bollinger 2007, Tignanello 2020 by Antinori and Sassicaia 2020 by Tenuta San Guido. Finally, the highest value achieved by a transaction on the platform is the 4,150 of a six-bottle case of Château Mouton Rothschild 2020.

“It has been a steady 12 months of growth for both the investment wine market and eWibe. Thanks to the commitment of the whole team and the growing interest in the fine wines sector, we have been able to achieve significant goals in advance and are therefore ready to set new ones. The potential of this sector is very high and our mission is to make this market more and more liquid and accessible: we will therefore continue to work to grow further in Italy, while our expansion abroad is already being studied”, comments Edoardo Maria Lamacchia, CEO eWibe.

“Italy drove the fine wines market throughout the first half of 2023”, adds Leonardo Bernasconi, DipWset and Head of Wine eWibe. “Piedmont and especially Tuscany, recorded excellent performances, also thanks to the favorable opinions of experts on the 2020 vintage, which follows the record 2019 vintage. There were also excellent numbers in specific areas of Trentino-Alto Adige and Veneto. Overall, the global fine wine market remains, therefore, in positive territory. Bordeaux and Burgundy, in contrast to the Italian regions, registered a slight decline. If for the first region there was less trade until May, in anticipation of an exciting 2022 en primeur campaign, for Burgundy what is emerging is a physiological downturn part of a correction process resulting from the very long speculative rally to which wines from this region were subject from mid-2020 to the end of 2022”.

