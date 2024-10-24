Farewell to Etile Carpenè, one of the “noble fathers” of Prosecco di Conegliano e Valdobbiadene

The world of Prosecco di Conegliano e Valdobbiadene says the last goodbye to one of its “noble fathers”: Etile Carpenè passed away at the age of 80 in “his” Conegliano, leading the first winery in the world to produce the sparkling wine of the Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene together with Carpenè Malvolti family, giving life to what has become the most beloved sparkling wine in the world. Now, the company is managed by Rosanna Carpenè, the daughter of Etile, who is the CEO of the company. The date of the death of Etile Carpenè coincides with the centenary of the first appearance of the word “Prosecco” on a wine label, by his forefather and namesake Etile Carpenè.

Etile Carpenè, fourth generation of the most enduring Italian company producing sparkling wine, graduated from Liceo Scientifico di Rosenberg in Switzerland, and then attended a specializing course in winemaking at the University of Talence in Bordeaux. He continued his academic path by enrolling at the University of Ferrara, where he graduated in Pure Chemistry. After having completed his studies, he began to work in his family business, becoming then its CEO and President. While carrying out that role, his vocation to make the company famous worldwide arised. He expanded the production, amplified and reinforced the distribution, reorganized the sales network, by promoting the image of the brand via advertising campaigns on TV and on the press. Outside the company, Etile Carpenè carried out the role of President of Istituto Metodo Classico from 1990 to 2001. In 1992, he initially obtained the position as council member, and then as vice president of “Sindacato Vini Spumanti” in Federvini. In the same year, he was nominated council member in Consorzio Tutela Prosecco, a position which was renewed for two consecutive mandates. He was nominated Academician Emeritus at the Accademia della Vite e del Vino.

The commemoration will be held on 26th October at 10 a.m in the Chiesa Parrocchiale dei Santi Martino e Rosa, in Conegliano.

Copyright © 2000/2024