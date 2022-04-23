Farewell to Franco Allegrini, the great innovative winemaker, symbol of Valpolicella and Amarone

In the year 1983, when he was very young, he inherited from his father Giovanni, and started to personally oversee managing the Allegrini winery, the family business. Together with his brother, Walter, he introduced groundbreaking innovations in the vineyards, such as the total field experiments of the Corvina grape, the most extraordinary variety of Valpolicella, made in purity in the La Poja cru, the winery’s “cult” wine. He did it enthusiastically, moved by a genuine passion for his land, Valpolicella, which he always carried close to his heart. Furthermore, his brilliant insights in the viticultural and wine cultivation fields led his company (which he managed together with his sister, Marilisa Allegrini ), and the entire territory towards an innovative path that he shared with a group of producer friends, resulting in founding “Terre of Fumane”. Thanks to his ideas, supported by the technical-scientific research of Professor Roberto Ferrarini, they achieved optimal storage conditions of the grapes designated for Amarone and Recioto, thereby guaranteeing high quality standards.

Today, Franco Allegrini, a great innovative winemaker, who wrote the history of Valpolicella Classica and Amarone of which he will forever be the symbol, has left us. “A very dear friend with whom I experienced some of the most beautiful moments I have spent in Italian vineyards, far and wide, especially in Valpolicella, has left us. Thanks to his influence and considerable experience, I learned viticultural and oenological aspects from a passionate experimenter and a true innovator”, Alessandro Regoli, director of WineNews, recalled, “above all, even during the many friendly occasions in which we tasted wines, I was captivated by his passion for the territory which he transmitted to me. He was a special person, because besides the aspects of image and marketing, he focused on the vineyard, and the ability of each Valpolicella vineyard to express the very best of itself. When people and personalities with whom you have always had a rich and stimulating relationship start to pass away, a part of your life also goes away with them”.

Franco Allegrini was a generous person and loved to make his acquaintances known to his colleagues, whom he esteemed. He was jovial, as well as ironic and his stimulating reflections during the numerous tasting experiences, characteristics which the International wine world highly appreciated, helped to make Amarone known as one of the most important Italian red wines, and the great wines of Valpolicella. His historic family, the Allegrini collaborators and the many wine lovers who knew and appreciated him for his products and for his innovative spirit, deeply mourn him. He was a witty, curious and straightforward man who will be sorely missed. His sons Francesco, Giovanni and Matteo Allegrini will carry on his legacy.

