Federvini for women: Micaela Pallini is the president; Albiera Antinori is at the top of “wine”

In the midst of cultural revolutions, Federvini has finally acknowledged a top institutional role to women that have undisputed entrepreneurial ability, and its new top management is all women. Micaela Pallini (Pallini is a Roman family company and historic producer of liqueurs, ed.) will chair the organization that represents producers not only of wines, but also of spirits and vinegars, while Albiera Antinori, former leader of one of the top Italian wine companies, such as Marchesi Antinori (as well as the Bolgheri - Sassicaia Protection Consortium), will be at the top of the “Wine Group”. They will be assisted by the vice president, Piernicola Leone De Castris of the historic Apulian company Leone De Castris, and Ettore Nicoletto, CEO of Bertani Domains, another leading Italian wine company, (while the president of the vinegars, “Aceti Group”, is Giacomo Ponti of the famous Ponti brand).

The new management, therefore, is all women. Micaela Pallini takes over from Sandro Boscaini, owner of Masi Agricola, the top Amarone della Valpolicella brand, and more, who led the Federation for two terms, from 2014. He will be assisted by the vice president, Piero Mastroberardino, whose family winery is one the leading producers in Campania, and Aldo Davoli, Campari Group's Global Public Affairs & Sustainability Senior Director. Further, the “Spirits Group” has chosen Giuseppe D’Avino (Strega Alberti Benevento) as president, while Giacomo Ponti (Ponti) will lead the “Aceti Group”, together with the vice president, Sabrina Federzoni (Monari Federzoni).

The appointments were decided at the private assembly. The new team will officially debut on Thursday, May 27th, at 10 am, during the live streaming at federvini.it, of the public assembly, on an emblematic theme: “Un Brindisi al Futuro”(a toast to the future). In addition to the newly appointed Federvini leaders, Stefano Patuanelli, Minister of Agricultural Policies, Massimo Garavaglia, Minister of Tourism, Filippo Gallinella, President of the Agriculture Commission in the Chamber of Deputies and Gianpaolo Vallardi the Senate of the Republic will participate. Also taking part will be Herbert Dorfmann and Pina Picierno, president and vice-president of Intergroup Wines, Spirits, Quality Products European Parliament, Paolo De Castro, Coordinator of the Socialists and Democrats group, European Parliament Agriculture Commission, and Marco Fortis, director of the Edison Foundation.

Rumors have it, as WineNews has gathered, that starting June 1st, the new General Manager will be Vittorio Cino, who has past experience in Federvini, and manager with International experience of British Gas and Coca Cola, among others. He will take over from Ottavio Cagiano, one of the leading experts in Italian and International wine legislation, who will retire after 41 years of service in Federvini, of which over 17 as General Manager.

