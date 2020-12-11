Ferrari Brut “Best Italian Sparkling Wine”, Asti Acquesi by Cuvage best aromatic wine in the world

Important awards are still coming from the special prizes of “The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships 2020”, considered the “world championship of sparkling wines”, created by Tom Stevenson, considered the most authoritative competition on the subject, and that, as already reported by WineNews, saw Italy overtake France, with Trentodoc superstar (20 gold medals out of 47 Italian wines), and Ferrari brand at the top, with 9. And now, for the Lunelli family winery, among the top brands of Italian wine, comes also the recognition as “Best Italian Sparkling Wine” ever, thanks to Ferrari Brut (in magnum version, which is also, consequently, the “Best Trentodoc” 2020).
“We are particularly proud of this result - commented Matteo Lunelli, president of Cantine Ferrari - because we have always thought that the quality of our work should be judged by evaluating our whole range of labels and, above all, the qualitative constancy over time, expressed by non-magnum wines”.
But there are many category awards: Cuvage NV Acquesi Asti (from Mondodelvino group) is the “Best Asti 2020”, as well as “World Champion Aromatic Sparkling Wine 2020”, a title which confirms Asti Docg as an icon wine of sweet and aromatic bubbles, while the “Best Franciacorta 2020” is Fratelli Berlucchi 2014 Freccianera Satèn (in magnum version). The “Best Prosecco 2020” is Follador 2019 Extra Dry Valdobbiadene Docg Prosecco Superiore, while the “Best Lambrusco 2020”, and “World Champion Sparkling Red Wine” is Cantina Zucchi 2019 Etichetta Bianca, and the “Best Sicilian Sparkling Wine 2020” is Azienda Agricola G. Milazzo 2011 Federico II, in magnum version. But many are the Italian brands awarded also with the 2Best in Class”: from Ferrari itself to Follador, from Cà del Bosco to Maso Martis, from Nino Franco to Rotari (Mezzacorona), from Bottega to Bellussi, and not only.
Focus – Italy’s special awards at “The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships 2020”
Best Italian Sparkling Wine 2020
Ferrari NV Brut (150cl)
World Champion Aromatic Sparkling Wine 2020
Cuvage NV Acquesi Asti
World Champion Sparkling Red Wine
Cantina Zucchi 2019 Etichetta Bianca
Best Asti 2020
Cuvage NV Acquesi Asti
Best Franciacorta 2020
Fratelli Berlucchi 2014 Freccianera Satèn (150cl)
Best Lambrusco 2020
Cantina Zucchi 2019 Etichetta Bianca
Best Prosecco 2020
Follador 2019 Extra Dry
Best Sicilian Sparkling Wine 2020
Azienda Agircola G. Milazzo 2011 Federico II (150cl)
Best Trentodoc 2020
Ferrari NV Brut (150cl)
Focus - The “Best in Class” awards of Italy
Best in Class Asti NV Sweet
Cuvage NV Acquesi Asti
Best in Class Franciacorta NV Rosé Brut
Romantica NV Rosé
Best in Class Franciacorta Vintage Rosé Brut
Fratelli Berlucchi 2014 Freccianera Rosa (150cl)
Best in Class Franciacorta Vintage Blend Brut
Lantieri de Paratico 2015 Arcadia
Best in Class Franciacorta Vintage Blanc de Blancs Brut
Fratelli Berlucchi 2014 Freccianera Satèn (150cl)
Best Franciacorta Magnum
Fratelli Berlucchi 2014 Freccianera Satèn (150cl)
Best in Class Franciacorta Brut Nature
Ca’ del Bosco 2015 Vintage Collection Satèn (150cl)
Best in Class Lambrusco Red Brut
Cantina Zucchi 2019 Etichetta Bianca
Best in Class Prosecco Dry
Tenuta Amadio 2019 Dry Millesimato
Best in Class NV Prosecco Brut
Bottega NV Bottega Gold Prosecco Doc
Best in Class Prosecco Vintage Extra-Dry
Follador 2019 Extra Dry
Best in Class Organic Prosecco
Follador 2019 Extra Dry
Best in Class Vintage Prosecco Brut
Andreola 2019 Dirupo Brut
Best in Class Prosecco NV Extra-Dry
Bellussi NV Extra Dry
Best in Class Prosecco Vintage Extra Brut
Nino Franco 2018 Nodi
Best in Class Prosecco DOC
Bottega NV Bottega Gold Prosecco Doc
Best in Class Sicilian Vintage Blanc de Blancs Brut
Azienda Agricola G. Milazzo 2011 Federico II (150cl)
Best in Class Sicilian Magnum
Azienda Agricola G. Milazzo 2011 Federico II (150cl)
Best in Class Sicilian Brut Nature
Azienda Agricola G. Milazzo NV Milazzo Nature V2
Best in Class Trentodoc NV Blanc de Blancs Brut
Ferrari NV Brut (150cl)
Best Trenodoc Magnum
Ferrari NV Brut (150cl)
Best in Class Trentodoc Vintage Blanc de Noirs Brut
Ferrari 2011 Perlé Nero Riserva (150cl)
Best in Class Trentodoc Vintage Blanc de Blancs Brut
Ferrari 2013 Perlé (150cl)
Best in Class Organic Trentodoc
Maso Martis 2014 Brut Riserva (150cl)
Best in Class Trentodoc Vintage Blend Brut
Maso Martis 2008 Madame Martis Brut Riserva (150cl)
Best in Class Trentodoc Vintage Rosé Bru
Rotari 2013 Alperegis Rosé (150cl)
Best in Class Trentodoc Brut Nature
Ferrari 2006 Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore (150cl)
Copyright © 2000/2020
Contatti: info@winenews.it
Seguici anche su Twitter: @WineNewsIt
Seguici anche su Facebook: @winenewsit
Questo articolo è tratto dall'archivio di WineNews - Tutti i diritti riservati - Copyright © 2000/2020