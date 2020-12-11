Ferrari Brut “Best Italian Sparkling Wine”, Asti Acquesi by Cuvage best aromatic wine in the world

Important awards are still coming from the special prizes of “The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships 2020”, considered the “world championship of sparkling wines”, created by Tom Stevenson, considered the most authoritative competition on the subject, and that, as already reported by WineNews, saw Italy overtake France, with Trentodoc superstar (20 gold medals out of 47 Italian wines), and Ferrari brand at the top, with 9. And now, for the Lunelli family winery, among the top brands of Italian wine, comes also the recognition as “Best Italian Sparkling Wine” ever, thanks to Ferrari Brut (in magnum version, which is also, consequently, the “Best Trentodoc” 2020).

“We are particularly proud of this result - commented Matteo Lunelli, president of Cantine Ferrari - because we have always thought that the quality of our work should be judged by evaluating our whole range of labels and, above all, the qualitative constancy over time, expressed by non-magnum wines”.

But there are many category awards: Cuvage NV Acquesi Asti (from Mondodelvino group) is the “Best Asti 2020”, as well as “World Champion Aromatic Sparkling Wine 2020”, a title which confirms Asti Docg as an icon wine of sweet and aromatic bubbles, while the “Best Franciacorta 2020” is Fratelli Berlucchi 2014 Freccianera Satèn (in magnum version). The “Best Prosecco 2020” is Follador 2019 Extra Dry Valdobbiadene Docg Prosecco Superiore, while the “Best Lambrusco 2020”, and “World Champion Sparkling Red Wine” is Cantina Zucchi 2019 Etichetta Bianca, and the “Best Sicilian Sparkling Wine 2020” is Azienda Agricola G. Milazzo 2011 Federico II, in magnum version. But many are the Italian brands awarded also with the 2Best in Class”: from Ferrari itself to Follador, from Cà del Bosco to Maso Martis, from Nino Franco to Rotari (Mezzacorona), from Bottega to Bellussi, and not only.

Focus – Italy’s special awards at “The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships 2020”

Best Italian Sparkling Wine 2020

Ferrari NV Brut (150cl)

World Champion Aromatic Sparkling Wine 2020

Cuvage NV Acquesi Asti

World Champion Sparkling Red Wine

Cantina Zucchi 2019 Etichetta Bianca

Best Asti 2020

Cuvage NV Acquesi Asti

Best Franciacorta 2020

Fratelli Berlucchi 2014 Freccianera Satèn (150cl)

Best Lambrusco 2020

Cantina Zucchi 2019 Etichetta Bianca

Best Prosecco 2020

Follador 2019 Extra Dry

Best Sicilian Sparkling Wine 2020

Azienda Agircola G. Milazzo 2011 Federico II (150cl)

Best Trentodoc 2020

Ferrari NV Brut (150cl)

Focus - The “Best in Class” awards of Italy

Best in Class Asti NV Sweet

Cuvage NV Acquesi Asti

Best in Class Franciacorta NV Rosé Brut

Romantica NV Rosé

Best in Class Franciacorta Vintage Rosé Brut

Fratelli Berlucchi 2014 Freccianera Rosa (150cl)

Best in Class Franciacorta Vintage Blend Brut

Lantieri de Paratico 2015 Arcadia

Best in Class Franciacorta Vintage Blanc de Blancs Brut

Fratelli Berlucchi 2014 Freccianera Satèn (150cl)

Best Franciacorta Magnum

Fratelli Berlucchi 2014 Freccianera Satèn (150cl)

Best in Class Franciacorta Brut Nature

Ca’ del Bosco 2015 Vintage Collection Satèn (150cl)

Best in Class Lambrusco Red Brut

Cantina Zucchi 2019 Etichetta Bianca

Best in Class Prosecco Dry

Tenuta Amadio 2019 Dry Millesimato

Best in Class NV Prosecco Brut

Bottega NV Bottega Gold Prosecco Doc

Best in Class Prosecco Vintage Extra-Dry

Follador 2019 Extra Dry

Best in Class Organic Prosecco

Follador 2019 Extra Dry

Best in Class Vintage Prosecco Brut

Andreola 2019 Dirupo Brut

Best in Class Prosecco NV Extra-Dry

Bellussi NV Extra Dry

Best in Class Prosecco Vintage Extra Brut

Nino Franco 2018 Nodi

Best in Class Prosecco DOC

Bottega NV Bottega Gold Prosecco Doc

Best in Class Sicilian Vintage Blanc de Blancs Brut

Azienda Agricola G. Milazzo 2011 Federico II (150cl)

Best in Class Sicilian Magnum

Azienda Agricola G. Milazzo 2011 Federico II (150cl)

Best in Class Sicilian Brut Nature

Azienda Agricola G. Milazzo NV Milazzo Nature V2

Best in Class Trentodoc NV Blanc de Blancs Brut

Ferrari NV Brut (150cl)

Best Trenodoc Magnum

Ferrari NV Brut (150cl)

Best in Class Trentodoc Vintage Blanc de Noirs Brut

Ferrari 2011 Perlé Nero Riserva (150cl)

Best in Class Trentodoc Vintage Blanc de Blancs Brut

Ferrari 2013 Perlé (150cl)

Best in Class Organic Trentodoc

Maso Martis 2014 Brut Riserva (150cl)

Best in Class Trentodoc Vintage Blend Brut

Maso Martis 2008 Madame Martis Brut Riserva (150cl)

Best in Class Trentodoc Vintage Rosé Bru

Rotari 2013 Alperegis Rosé (150cl)

Best in Class Trentodoc Brut Nature

Ferrari 2006 Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore (150cl)

Copyright © 2000/2020