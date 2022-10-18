Ferrari chooses Altesino and the Montalcino area for the official Purosangue video

The Italian red par excellence, Ferrari, the most well-known Italian brand in the world, selects the most popular red, Brunello di Montalcino. As Maranello has decided to tell the story of his new and highly anticipated Ferrari Purosangue, the first four-door and four-seater Ferrari, but also the first crossover of the Prancing Horse, among the majestic gravel roads of the Val d’Orcia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that run through the Sangiovese vineyards, in a video of just under two and a half minutes, but full of beauty and emotion. At the center the beauty of the lines and the noise of the engine, in the background, but not too much, the gravel roads and the prestigious vineyards of one of the most important brands of Brunello di Montalcino, that is Altesino, another made in Italy excellence owned by Elisabetta Gnudi Angelini, one of the great entrepreneurs of Italian wine. In the video, it can be seen the Villa, the famous white roads between Altesino and Caparzo, another company owned by the Angelini family, the road lined with cypresses, and in the background the vineyards and hills where one of the most famous red wines is born.

Ferrari and Brunello are two icons of Made in Italy, two globally recognized symbols. It’s no coincidence that they met in one of the most picturesque areas of the Val d’Orcia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. As Elisabetta and Alessandra Gnudi Angelini explained, while flying to New York, to participate in the “Wine Experience” by Wine Spectator, “we are very proud that a brand of Italian excellence in the world, like Ferrari, which usually never leaves its territories, has chosen our company, Montalcino and the Val d’Orcia as a backdrop for the launch of their first Suv, the Purosangue”. A choice made by the legendary car manufacturer founded by Enzo Ferrari, which once again confirms the appeal of Montalcino, one of the world’s most significant wine territories, set in a setting of natural beauty that never ceases to amaze.

Copyright © 2000/2022