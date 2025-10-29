Ferrari No. 1, 20 wines out of 100: Italy dominates “Top 100 Cellar Selection” by “Wine Enthusiast

Longevity, the ability of a wine to show its best over the years, is one of the fundamental qualities that define a “fine wine”. And, in the category ranking published by “Wine Enthusiast”, there are many great Italian wines, including the No. 1, a monument of Italian sparkling wine, Trentodoc Riserva Lunelli 2015 by Ferrari, crowned as the best in the magazine “Top 100 Cellar Selection” (with Italian contributors Jeff Porter and Danielle Callegari). This recognition once again confirms the global leadership in sparkling wine of the Trentino winery headed by the Lunelli family, already multiple times awarded as “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” by “The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships”. But, from the American ranking, where even 20 out of 100 labels are Italian, some interesting trends emerge, such as the dominance of Nebbiolo-based wines, almost all from the Langhe, among the best Italian wines capable of aging, as well as the rise of white wines, especially from South Tyrol, but not only, as well as the ability of certain producers to craft longevity gems even in regions where this trait is not the most distinctive feature at a more widespread level.

In this way, scrolling through the list, which sees two Americans on the podium, the Farrow Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 by Apertura from California and the X Novo Vineyard Pinot Noir 2023 by Walter Scott from Oregon, at position No. 4, there is Barolo Berri 2021 by Trediberri, while the “Top 10” closes with one of Franciacorta pearls (confirming the qualitative growth of Italian sparkling wines, also in terms of longevity), i.e. Franciacorta Rosé Riserva Bagnadore 2011 by Barone Pizzini. At No. 11, the first of two Tuscan wines in the ranking comes, i.e. IGT Toscana Saffredi 2021, the Bordeaux-style blend by Fattoria Le Pupille, in Maremma, ahead of Soave Classico Foscarino 2022 by Inama at No. 12, another classic from Veneto most famous white wine territory. Further down, at No. 18, a milestone of great Italian aging whites stands, i.e. Alto Adige Terlaner I Grande Cuvée by the renowned Cantina di Terlano, followed by another iconic name as Marcarini, at No. 22 with Barolo La Serra 2021, and another leading producer that has established South Tyrol as a land of long-lived whites such as Elena Walch with Kastelaz Gewürztraminer 2022. At No. 41, conversely, one moves to the nobility of Sicilian wine with Didacus Cabernet Franc 2020 by Planeta, dedicated to the winery founder Diego Planeta, today headed by Santi, Alessio, and Francesca Planeta. At No. 45, Nebbiolo returns with one of Valtellina most famous wines, i.e. 5 Stelle Sfursat 2020 by Nino Negri, winery of Gruppo Italiano Vini - Giv, while, at No. 59, Tuscany appears again with a wine of great pedigree such as Oreno 2022 by Tenuta Sette Ponti of the Moretti Cuseri family, another IGT Toscana Bordeaux-style blend from Valdarno vineyards. At No. 62, back to Langhe classics with Barolo Il Bricco 2021 by the historic Pio Cesare winery, now headed by Federica Boffa. At No. 68, one finds the first and only Sangiovese on the list, i.e. Romagna Predappio Sangiovese Riserva 2020 Le Lucciole by Chiara Condello, among the young Italian producers increasingly making their mark on the wine stage. Then, still a quartet comes, all Nebbiolo-based, between Piedmont and Lombardy, with Barbaresco Serraboella 2022 by Fontanabianca at No. 77, Barolo Cerretta 2021 by Giovanni Rosso at No. 78, Gattinara Riserva 2019 by Travaglini at No. 83, and Valtellina Superiore Inferno Flammante 2020 by Tenuta Scerscé at No. 91. Going back to Piedmont, but with one of its rising whites, Timorasso, in the version by the benchmark winery Vigneti Massa, owned by Walter Massa, i.e. Derthona Montecitorio 2022 by Vigneti Massa, at No. 95. At No. 97, South Tyrol still returns with a white wine with Sàcalis Riserva Sauvignon Blanc 2021 by Ansitz Waldgries, while No. 100 is still italian, and closes the ranking in the most classic “dulcis in fundo” style with Sagrantino Passito 2017 by Antonelli from Montefalco.

