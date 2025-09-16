Trentodoc is at the very top, Ferrari Trento again No. 1 at the “Sparkling Wine World Championships”

Trentodoc, the region of the famous “mountain bubbles” cultivated on the slopes of the Dolomites, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site - is tops in the “Sparkling Wine World Championships” - 35 gold medals and 62 silver medals, more than ever before, and the merit is mainly its leading brand, Ferrari Trento, of the Lunelli Group. “The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships” 2025 awarded Ferrari Trento 13 gold medals (also a record) confirming its leadership for the fifth consecutive year (and the eighth overall, out of 12 editions), as “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year”. The CSWWC - founded by Tom Stevenson, one of the leading sparkling wine experts in the world and author of “Christie’s World Encyclopedia of Champagne & Sparkling Wine” - is the world’s most prestigious competition dedicated to sparkling wines. Rotari, the sparkling wine house of the Mezzacorona Group also at the top for Trentodoc with seven wines. The quality of Italy’s sparkling wines is widespread and growing rapidly. There are gold medals galore for producers of denominations such as Asti, Alta Langa, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG, Lambrusco and Oltrepò Pavese (and Sicily, where the specialized winery, Milazzo, stands out with 9 gold medals). Franciacorta also stands out among the territories - 24 gold medals and many award-winning wineries, such as Freccia Nera (5 gold medals), Berlucchi (4) and Cà del Bosco (3), just to mention those receiving three or more awards. There were more than 1.000 wines from 23 countries, and Italy received 93 gold and 174 silver medals, confirming its leadership as the most awarded Nation, ahead of France, Australia and the UK.

Trentodoc has taken the lead once again, and the excellent news comes just a few days before the Trentodoc Festival 2025, the event promoted by the Autonomous Province of Trento, and organized by the Trento DOC Institute together with Trentino Marketing, in collaboration with Corriere della Sera, to be held in Trento from September 26th to 28th. “This extraordinary achievement demonstrates Trentodoc’s leadership in a competition involving the topmost sparkling wine categories and producers globally. Our success confirms the incredible growth path we’ve undertaken, and the quality value of our mountain bubbles, so deeply rooted in the territory, as well as the commitment to quality of every single sparkling wine producer associated with the Institute. It is an honor for us to be acknowledged by Tom Stevenson, whom I thank, along with his team of tasters”, Stefano Fambri, president of the Trentodoc Institute commented.

“Trentodoc has won a record 35 gold and 62 silver medals, demonstrating, yet again”, Tom Stevenson added, “how special its terroir is. The Trentodoc vineyards are located in an environment that creates a unique balance producing the extraordinary quality of sparkling wines. A group of just 69 producers, 69 exceptionally passionate sparkling wine producers, committed to a true mission, to create the best possible wines, whether they are small wineries perched on the valley slopes, one of the world’s best sparkling wine cooperatives, or the only producer to have won the title of “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year”, eight times”, that is, Ferrari Trento. Stevenson further commented, “what can I add about Ferrari Trento that hasn’t already been said? If it were possible to take the ethics, the artistry, and the dedication of its extraordinary team, and transfer them, along with the winery and the identity of its vineyards, to any corner of the world, they would continue to stand out, excelling everywhere. This is the reason Ferrari Trento is “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” for the fifth consecutive year, and, incredibly, eight times in the twelve years of the “Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships”.

“This award”, Matteo Lunelli, President and CEO of Ferrari Trento, said, “is the fruit of the hard work, talent, and passion of our entire team, and speaks louder than any words about the Trentino territory creating sparkling wines that are loved the world over. I am especially pleased that the versatility of our terroir and winemakers has been acknowledged that produce our non-vintage wines and our great Reserves to the highest standards. These, over many years of aging—sometimes more than 20—acquire great complexity without losing finesse, freshness, and elegance”.

The Special Awards will be revealed at the official ceremony to be held in London, on October 30th.

