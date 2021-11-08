Ferrari, Quintodecimo, Aldo Conterno and more: the best tastings of the Seminario Veronelli

An icon such as Ferrari’s (Fratelli Lunelli) Trentodoc Extra Brut Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore 2010 as “best sparkling wine”, Quintodecimo’s Irpinia Bianco Grande Cuvée Luigi Moio 2018 is the “best white wine”, first time for a wine from the South, made from native varieties. The “best red wine” is again a great classic, the Barolo Bussia Riserva Granbussia 2012 by Aldo Conterno, while the Girofle Rosé Salento Negroamaro 2020 by Garofano Vigneti e Cantine is the “best rosé wine”, and the Petit Manseng Costa Toscana Passito 2018 by Terenzi is the “best sweet or meditation wine”: these are the best tastings of the guide “I Vini di Veronelli 2022”, the latest edition, “the widest and richest in content in the last decade”, of the “Guida Oro” of the Seminario Permanente Luigi Veronelli, edited by Andrea Alpi, Gigi Brozzoni, Marco Magnoli and Alessandra Piubello. Absolute excellence among the 399 “Tre Stelle Oro”, the wines that have obtained a qualitative evaluation of at least 94 points out of 100, from South Tyrol to Sicily, which will be presented, as a preview, on November 12, in Mantua, in the Renaissance rooms of Palazzo Te.

“Thanks to the careful work of selection and evaluation, the first Italian wine guide has also awarded the title of “Great Debut” to 25 new wines that, at their first appearance, have reached or exceeded the threshold of excellence (to win the “Three Gold Stars”, these “debutants” will have to confirm their quality and reliability in the following vintage)”.

There will be four appointments during the day on November 12th: in particular, at 11.30 am, with the participation of the editors of the Guida Oro, the director of the Seminario Permanente Luigi Veronelli Andrea Bonini and Gabriele Principato, journalist of “Cook” of the “Corriere della Sera”, moderator, the novelties of the 2022 edition will be presented and the 10 “Sole” awards will be assigned, special prizes assigned by the editorial staff to as many “stories in the form of wine” representing the competence, creativity and commitment of Italian producers. The wines will then be offered for tasting (3 pm) at the meeting “I Sole 2022. Degustazione d’autore”, conducted by the Curators of the Gold Guide; at 5.30 p.m. the protagonists will then be the “Best Tastings”, with the appointment “Venere divina e le cinque forme enologiche della bellezza” (Divine Venus and the five oenological forms of beauty), which will bring together some of the masterpieces on display at Palazzo Te, on the occasion of the exhibition “Venere. Natura, ombra e bellezza” (Venus. Nature, shade and beauty), with the top Italian wine producers. The events will end (9 pm) with “Sesto senso”, a concert for wine and music by the writer, musicologist and soul of “Sei Gradi”, a cult programme on Rai Radio 3 Luca Damiani, with the participation of Andrea Alpi, editor of the Guida Veronelli, the cellist Gemma Pedrini and the double bass player Giovanni Cannata. A day dedicated to the link between great wine and culture ... in the name of “Maestro” Gino Veronelli.

