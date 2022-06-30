Ferrari Trento - F1, the partnership works, and it extends through 2025

It often happens in sports that when an athlete has a particularly brilliant performance, his or her contract is renewed, improving it, well before it expires. And so it is also for Ferrari Trento, which given the great results of the partnership with which the icon of Trentodoc and Italian sparkling wine became the official toast of Formula 1, has extended the agreement with the “circus” from 3 to 5 years. And so, until 2025, Leclerc, Verstappe, Hamilton and all the drivers at the wheel of the fastest and most beloved single-seaters in the world will still toast with an Italian excellence when they step on the podium. A choice born of the fact that this partnership, “a year and a half after its inception, can already count many winning initiatives and significant feedback for the Lunelli Group winery in all major markets”, explains a note from the Trentino winery.

Ferrari Trento, in fact, is not only on the podium of every F1 Grand Prix, but has also initiated a series of activities that have allowed fans to get involved and to make Trentodoc bubbles known and tasted both inside and outside the circuits where the races are held. “On each occasion, the desire is to celebrate the values of excellence and Italian character that Ferrari Trento represents and that this prestigious partnership allows being conveyed internationally”. Among the most popular initiatives, Ferrari Trento explains, are the limited editions created specifically for the world of Formula 1, starting with the special 3-liter Ferrari F1 Podium Jeroboam bottle, which can be purchased in the best wine shops and online, and which echoes the one with which the champions celebrate on the podium. An absolutely unique piece, autographed at the end of each GP by the three winning drivers, is also auctioned for charity during each race weekend on F1 Authentics, the official F1 memorabilia website. Excellent feedback, particularly among collectors, also for the Ferrari F1 Limited Edition, which celebrates with a striking design some particularly significant Grands Prix such as Silverstone, Monza and Suzuka. Introduced during the 2021 season, the collection was enriched this year with two new labels dedicated to Miami and Mexico City.

“We enthusiastically announce the extension of the partnership between Formula 1 and Ferrari Trento for an additional two years”, said Brandon Snow, Managing Director of Formula 1, “this choice is for everyone a confirmation, after just one intense season, of the value of the partnership we are involved in, and we are therefore very pleased to have Ferrari Trento on every podium until 2025”.

“If on the occasion of the officialization of this agreement, in 2021, we had spoken of a goal and at the same time of a starting point”, commented Matteo Lunelli, president of Ferrari Trento, “today, one year later, we can confirm that this partnership has turned out to be an incredible opportunity to communicate our values to a vast audience of fans in every part of the world. Exactly 120 years after the founding of Ferrari Trento, we are proud that our bubbles are increasingly present at the international level and have become a custom in sealing the emotions of the Formula 1 circus”.

