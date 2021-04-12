Ferrari’s Trentodoc climbs onto the Formula 1 podium. It will debut in Imola on Sunday, April 18th

Hope may often be a long way away, but sometimes dreams, especially in sports, come true. And, maybe it could be Ferrari, in the sense of the “rossa”, driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, to baptize the debut on the podium of Ferrari, the Trentodoc sparkling wine of the Lunelli house at the “Pirelli Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna”, which will take place on April 18th in Imola. Ferrari is an icon of Italian Style in the glass, and officially begins as the official toast on all Formula 1 podiums for the next three seasons, as announced recently and narrated in the WineNews video. Formula 1 is the most popular motorsport championship in the world, counting 500 million fans (the race started a few days ago in Bahrain, the traditionally “alcohol-free” Grand Prix, ed.). Therefore, the drivers on the podium will celebrate with a special bottle of Ferrari Trentodoc Jeroboam format, for the occasion customized with the image of the circuit.

The race at the Imola circuit has been confirmed for the second consecutive year on the Formula 1 calendar, and has been named “Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna”, thanks to an agreement between the Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio and the President of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini, “to enhance the image and competitiveness of Italian products and technologies in the context of an event of the highest International appeal, through the combination of sports and tourism, passion for engines, creativity, beauty and territory”, as Minister Di Maio commented.

Ferrari Trento will be one of the players involved in the official presentation of the institutional initiative by its President, Matteo Lunelli, who spoke at the press conference scheduled on Monday, April 12th (5:00 pm). This project perfectly coincides with the mission of the Trentino wine company, which for years has promoted itself as ambassador of that special “Italian Art of Living” appreciated all over the world, which is made up of beauty, elegance, ingenuity, creativity and passion.

“Starting this exciting adventure in Formula 1 precisely in Italy, celebrating Made in Italy, is a yet another reason for us to be very proud”, said Matteo Lunelli, president of Ferrari Trento, “we strongly believe in the distinctiveness and excellence of Italian products, in the beauty of our territories and the charm of our lifestyle, which will be the foundation for a new renaissance in our country, after the very challenging times we are currently experiencing”.

Ferrari Trento has created special bottles of Ferrari Brut Jeroboam format (3 liters) on the podium of all the races in the season, personalized with a label dedicated to each Grand Prix, which, in the case of Imola race, shows the racetrack.

Each podium will have a toast dedicated to it, and each toast will be the special celebration of a great sport, as well as the values ​​of excellence and the Italian spirit that Ferrari Trento represents and will bring to the International level through this prestigious partnership. This is the first time that an Italian wine has become the official toast of the Formula 1 Championship. It is a milestone that confirms the influence and appreciation of the Ferrari wineries in Italy and around the world.

