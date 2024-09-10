Feudi di San Gregorio lands in Ischia, with the “Costa delle Parracine” project

Feudi di San Gregorio, Campania’s flagship winemaking group, led by Antonio Capaldo, with its heart in Irpinia, which includes Feudi di San Gregorio, in Sorbo Serpico, as well as Galardi, producer of the iconic Terra di Lavoro wine, in the Caserta area, Basilisco, an iconic winery in Vulture, Campo alle Comete, in Bolgheri, and Sirch, in the Colli Orientali del Friuli, is also putting down roots in Ischia, as WineNews is able to anticipate. With a project shared on an equal footing with “Tenuta C’est la Vie”, a tourism company and wine resort owned by the Moraschi family, for a joint venture to be called Costa delle Parracine (and involving the vineyards that were once the “Giardini Arimei” winery of the Muratori family, at the helm of the Franciacorta winery of the same name, which had sold it between 2016 and 2017, ed.).

“We wanted to land on Ischia for some time, because one of our goals is to bring together all the most iconic production sites in Campania, as Ischia is, and we took this opportunity”, Antonio Capaldo comments, to WineNews. “There are 3.5 hectares of vineyards with plants over 20 years old on beautiful terraces, which here, precisely, are called “parracine”, and while the Moraschi family will continue to run the tourist business with a facility that has beautiful luxury suites, we will take care of the vineyard, wine production and marketing”.

The 2024, Capaldo further explains, is the first vintage followed by Feudi di San Gregorio, with agronomist and enologist Pier Paolo Sirch. “And from 2025 the work will be even more intense. The musts have been in the cellar for a week, we will come out with the first wines at the beginning of the new year, but we still have to figure out which way to go. The goal of course is not to make quantity, we will be able to get to 20,000 bottles, but to make the highest quality, with a great selection in the vineyard, and focusing especially on Biancolella, a white variety that on the volcanic soils of Ischia can give great results in our opinion. It is a new adventure that is only just beginning, and one that we are very happy about”.

