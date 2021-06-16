Finarte, in auction on June 29th and 30th the top of Italy and France, from Solaia to Krug

The best of Italy and France under the hammer of Finarte, on June 29th and 30th, both in presence, in Milan, and online, from every corner of the world. The first day will bring to auction the top labels of Italy, starting with a vertical of fifteen vintages of Solaia by Antinori (2000-2014), with a base bid of 2,900 euros. On the podium of the highest prices also the six-liter of Le Pergole Torte 1997 by Montevertine (2.000 euros) and the Melchior (18 liters) of 2012 - 20th Anniversary - of Luce by Tenuta Luce della Vite (2.000 euros base auction). Noteworthy, then, the 5 liters of Recioto della Valpolicella 1997 by Dal Forno (1,900 euros), the 4 bottles of Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno (two 1961 and two 1962), for which the starting price is 1,600 euros, a vertical of 20 vintages of Tignanello by Antinori (1998-2018), six bottles of Barolo by Bartolo Mascarello (1. 200 euros), six bottles of Sassicaia 2018 by Tenuta San Guido (1,100 euros), two bottles of Masseto (2013 and 2014, auction base 1,000 euros), a double magnum of Ornellaia 1998 (900 euros), two bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2006 by Case Basse - Soldera (600 euros) and two bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2004 by Biondi Santi - Tenuta il Greppo (600 euros).

In the catalog, there are not only Langhe and Tuscany, with Barolo and Barbaresco - from Vietti to Roberto Voerzio, from Gaja to Aldo Conterno - and Brunello di Montalcino - from Marroneto to Conti Costanti, from Salvioni (Cerbaiola) to Cerbaiona (Mulinari) - on the top, but many other territories, from Abruzzo of Valentini and Emidio Pepe to Friuli Venezia Giulia of Miani Calvari, as well as Etna of Tenuta delle Terre Nere and Passopisciaro and Aglianico of Mastroberardino and Feudi di San Gregorio.

The following day, as said, under the hammer of Finarte will go a nice selection of French wine, with at the top, in terms of prices, a Champagne: a bottle of Krug Clos d'Ambonnay 1995, for which the starting price is 2,700 euros. Moving to Bordeaux, also interesting is the Imperial (6 liters) of Château Ausone 1986 (2,400 euros) and the six bottles of Château Lafite Rothschild 1974 (1,800 euros). Back to Champagne with the six bottles of Jaques Selosse Lieux Dits Collection Grand Cru (1,700 euros), and then to Burgundy for the magnum of Chablis 2009 by Domaine Raveneau Les Clos Grand Cru. The big absentee, for once, is Romanée-Conti.

