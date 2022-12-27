Fipe/Confcommercio: New Year’s Eve dinner at the restaurant for 4.5 million Italians

There are 4.5 million people for the New Year’s Eve dinner, who have already chosen one of the 70,000 Italian restaurants that will remain open on New Year’s Eve. Increasing numbers, both in terms of demand, with 500,000 more people expected in the restaurants compared to 2021, and in terms of the offer, with 59.1% of the restaurants remaining open on 31 December, as opposed to 53.6% in 2021.

According to the Ufficio Studi Fipe/Confcommercio, this statistic reflects people’s desire to forget the past two dreadful years, which were marked by restrictions and inflationary outbursts. There is an increasing desire in the air to be together, with Italians willing to spend 414 million euros for a per capita expenditure that varies between 92 and 115 euros depending on whether one is limited to dinner alone or dinner plus party. New Year’s Eve will also be an opportunity to enhance the products of Italian agri-food excellence, but above all Italian wine. Sparkling wine, in particular: according to the Fipe/Confcommercio analysis, 1.3 million bottles will be uncorked in restaurants during the midnight toast. In 66% of the establishments, only Italian sparkling wine will be available, while 27% will offer both French bubbles and Italian bottles, with only Champagne available in one out of every ten places.

In general - concludes the note - there is an air of cautious optimism among operators in the sector: eight out of ten entrepreneurs are confident that it will be “sold out” or that, in any case, the balance sheet will be the same or even better than in 2019. The evening will follow the traditional formula: dinner will be served in 9 out of 10 restaurants, with a year-end toast and “soft entertainment” provided. In just over 1 out of 10 restaurants, in addition to dinner, there will also be a real party with entertainment and music. On the other hand, thousands of discos will be in operation for show and entertainment, ready to welcome customers of all ages.

