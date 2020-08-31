“Fleur de Miraval”, created the maison exclusively dedicated to Champagne Rosè signed Jolie-Pitt

There are many faces of international show business lent to wine labels: actors, singers, models and celebrities who sponsor, or donate their celebrity, to wine brands, whether in the U.S., France, Italy or any other wine-growing region. But, this is another story, where the ingredients are the same, but the final result is something else. There is Brad Pitt, one of the most famous actors in the world, with a mountain of successful films and a face more than recognizable by anyone on the face of the earth, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, another world superstar, actress and director committed to social issues, and among the most beautiful women in the world, and there is wine, more precisely Champagne Rosé: the project, after the resounding success of the Miraval rosé produced in Provence since 2012, is still the result of the liaison between (the former) duo Jolie-Pitt and the Famille Perrin, among the most important names in wine in France, and among the 12 families of the Primum Familiae Vini. Today, or rather from October 15th, comes “Fleur de Miraval”, a Champagne maison exclusively dedicated to the production of rosé bubbles, the first of its kind. In which, in fact, Brad Pitt has actively participated, and not only as the new “celebrity wine”: an authentic project of winemakers, which will see the first 20,000 bottles on the market, combining experience, skill and passion, also involving a third family, the Péters, who in their Champagne cellar, now led by Rodolphe Péters at Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, produce the most famous of French sparkling wines from their own grapes for over a century, exporting it to over 70 countries around the world.

“This project is above all an artistic enterprise, because producing excellent wines is a form of artistic creation”, explains Famille Perrin. “We have known Rodolphe Péters for many, many years and, like him, we are passionate about the great wines of the world. And yet, every time we’ve gathered to taste vintage Rosé Champagne, we’ve come to the same conclusion: we love the aromas that these great Champagnes develop as they age”.

“Fleur de Miraval Rosé is the culmination of five years of work, research and tasting carried out in the utmost secrecy”, adds Rodolphe Péters.

Copyright © 2000/2020