Focus “High-level Group for wine sector” by Eu: prevention of climate effects and insurance policies

Reinforce the prevention measures from the effects of extreme weather events, which are increasingly more frequent, and ensure the access of wine producers to insurance policies. These are the two main points, that will enter in the final recommendations of the high-level Group for the wine sector by EU, which met last Friday in Brussels for the third round of meetings, before arriving to adopt the text, which will supply a contribution to the reflection about the common agricultural policy post-2027. In the meanwhile, as WineNews learns, on the issue between supply chain representatives and the Ministry of Agriculture is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, and it is probable that on the table, also the decree about no-alcohol wine production in Italy will arrive, which, has been requested by a large part of the supply chain for a long time.

But, going back to “High-level Group for wine sector” wanted by the European Commission, there was the recommendation draft at the center of the meeting, which, according to a spokesperson of Eu executive branch, was accepted with “wide approval” by the representatives of the Member States. Attention is all paid to political measures to manage the yearly and future productive potential of the industry, “taking into account a structural decline of the demand” of wine, in Europe, in Italy, and not only. Moreover, the Member States underlined the importance of reinforcing prevention measures, adaptation, and the access of wine producers to insurance policies in front of extreme weather events, which are increasingly more frequent, “including the implementation of measures in national support programs, already available in the industry”.

The recommendation draft will be reviewed in the next days, with the aim to approve the text, and to present it to the representatives of wine industry during the last meeting of “High-level Group for wine sector” wanted by the European Commission, set for December, 16.

