France, another EUR 76 million for the wine sector against COVID from the Government

The French Government allocates further EUR 76 million for the wine sector (56 million for emergency distillation, in addition to the 150 announced at the end of May) and 20 million for storage aid (with the total for the measure reaching EUR 35 million), for a total of specific measures to help the sector overcome the COVID crisis in France, which exceeds EUR 240 million. To announce the budget increase to cope with the COVID crisis between vineyards and wineries in France in recent days was Prime Minister Jean Castex, who, together with Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie, was visiting a winery in the Loire.

The additional 56 million for distillation (of which 47 million from the resources of the CMO wine, recalls the French magazine “Vitisphere”), will make it possible to distill another 600,000 hectolitres of wine, in addition to the 2.1 million for which the budget was already foreseen, with a measure that “so is efficient,” stressed Jean-Marie Fabre, president of the Independent Winemakers of France. With Castex, he also assured the Government’s commitment to ensure that this support is provided as quickly as possible, to help companies cope with the liquidity crisis.

Copyright © 2000/2020