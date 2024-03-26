From Bottega’s “Gold” to the bubbles of “La Marca”: the most sought-after Prosecco by Wine Searcher

Its caps fly all over the world, from the youngest to those with a few more springs has a “transversal” audience, without forgetting that, in a historical period where there is an increasing desire for “lightness” in the glass, it is among the most popular in choices ranging from happy hour to meals at the table. Prosecco remains by far the most exported Italian PDO wine in the world, with a total value approaching 1.7 billion euros. Despite the negative performance of the U.S., the main destination market, the U.K. and France, on the other hand, performed well, with the latter market showing a 31.2% increase in value purchases of Prosecco over 2022. With the exception of Canada and the U.S., exports of the main “made in Italy” sparkling wine saw growth across the board in all the main destination markets, with double-digit value increases in Poland, Austria and Sweden; the average export price also rose.

And the latest news smiles on Italian sparkling wines, with quality Prosecco looking for the definitive overtaking, in terms of volume, of Champagne: the trend that has already been attested in airports all over the world, and will be confirmed next Easter 2024, which could be, therefore, that of overtaking in restaurants and wine shops as well. And if in the “Duty Free and Travel Retail” market, the overtaking has already taken place last year, as Iwsr (the essential database for the sector, which quantifies the global volume of wine, spirits, beer, cider and mixed drinks in volume and value in more than 160 countries) attests, which published the “Iwsr ranking” of the most prestigious maisons of Prosecco, Champagne and Cava, certifying that the “Bottega Gold Prosecco Doc” has taken first place in the world market for the Champagne and sparkling wine category. The sparkling wine market, after strong post-Covid growth, lost 2.3% in volume in 2023 (-1.7% for Prosecco), with growth in values of 3.3% (Prosecco at +5.4%).

And if there are many producers, in a vast territory between Veneto and Friuli, from DOC to DOCG, which also embraces the beautiful Prosecco Hills of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Unesco World Heritage Site, the same goes for consumers who go “hunting” for the product most inclined to their needs. A ranking of the world’s most sought-after wines was compiled by “Wine-Searcher”, the world’s reference portal for comparing wine prices, which monitors the price lists of thousands of wine shops and wine stores around the globe but also the preferences of wine-lovers that decree the popularity of a product.

Leading the way is one of the denomination’s flagship brands, Bottega, with its “Gold” (88 points is the average rating), which is distinguished by its iconic golden guise and particularly popular in “travel retail”. At the No. 2 position is Prosecco de La Marca, one of the most important wine producers in Italy (with more than half a century of history), a second-tier cooperative winery that is owned by eight first-tier cooperative wineries located in the Treviso area. At No. 3, “Doro Nature” by Le Vigne di Alice, Prosecco Superiore Valdobbiadene, which scores 88 points; at No. 4 (90 points), Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze by Bisol, a company (since 2014 it has entered the Lunelli Group’s orbit) that is definitely a symbol in a territory. Position No. 5 for Mionetto’s Prosecco di Treviso Brut (87 points), an iconic Prosecco winery founded in 1887, which precedes at No. 6 the Prosecco di Freixenet (87 points), with its glamorous livery, produced by the Spanish “giant” that landed a few years ago, with success, also in Italy in one of the symbolic appellations. Position No. 7 taken by Ruggeri’s Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Cartizze Brut (90 points), one of the spearheads of the prominent Valdobbiadene winery’s articulated portfolio of labels, while at position No. 8 is Prosecco Zonin Cuvee 1821 (87 points) produced by one of the most articulated and relevant wine groups in oenological Italy with vineyards in many prestigious areas of the Belpaese. Closing out the top ten we find at No. 9 Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore from La Giocosa Et Amorosa (89 points), one of the workhorses of the Moretti Polegato family (89 points), an important name in Italian wine, with the brand that belongs to the parent company, “Villa Sandi”, among the most beautiful wineries in the world and Prosecco di Treviso Millesimato Rose Brute from Le Colture (88 points), a company owned by the Ruggeri family, with more than 40 years of history (No. 10).

Focus - The Top 10 “The World’s Most Wanted Prosecco on Wine-Searcher”:

1. Bottega “Gold” Prosecco Brut

2. La Marca Prosecco

3. Le Vigne di Alice “Doro Nature” Brut

4. Bisol Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze

5. Mionetto Prosecco di Treviso Brut

6. Freixenet Prosecco

7. Ruggeri Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Cartizze Brut

8. Zonin Cuvee 1821 Prosecco Spumante Brut

9. La Gioiosa et Amorosa Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore

10. Le Colture Prosecco di Treviso Millesimato Rose Brut

