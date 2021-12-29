From finance to wine: Luigi Frascino (Frascino Group) in Chianti Classico, with Boschetto Campacci

The charm of wine, the value of the vineyards, the beauty of the land, the desire to invest in something different from one’s main activity, and why not, business sense. There have always been many reasons why so many celebrities and entrepreneurs from various sectors have launched into wine production. This is what Luigi Frascino, entrepreneur and founder of the Frascino Group, one of Italy's most important companies in the credit management sector (with a leading position in the management and recovery of problematic credits in the insurance field), has recently put down roots in the land of Chianti Classico, with the Boschetto Campacci estate, which covers a total of 22 hectares in the municipality of Castelnuovo Berardenga, in the heart of the appellation, with vineyards made up of ancient vines that have been skilfully recovered and new plantings of Sangiovese, together with native vines of Canaiolo and Colorino, in keeping with the area’s tradition.

A winery that is the result of “a great love, which began during long walks along the white roads of the Chianti region during my university days”, transformed by Frascino into a dream made up of “the recovery of ancient places: stone farmhouses and land cultivated with vines and olive trees”, which have now been given “new life”, according to the Boschetto Campacci website. Riccardo Cotarella, Italy’s number one oenologist, former head of Assoenologi and the Union Internationale des Oenologues, consultant oenologist to many major Italian wineries and “VIP” producers such as Bruno Vespa, Massimo D’Alema and Sting, among others, has been invited to join his court.

“The start of the collaboration with the Boschetto Campacci winery is a source of great pride for me and has the flavor of a new challenge. The aim is to improve wines that have a high level of quality. The challenge is to raise the already high quality even higher”, commented Riccardo Cotarella. “If the conditions are right, it would be fascinating to create other wines that can be even more distinctive and, above all, tell the story of the great Frascino family, which has already been at the top of Italian business and now wants to pour love and passion into the production of its wines”.

“I am really happy to be able to work with a professional like Riccardo Cotarella. This company”, added Luigi Frascino, “is a dream come true for me. I think that the fruits of the earth, which are processed in this nature so rich in scents and flavors, deserve only the best, and I am convinced that working with Riccardo Cotarella is only the beginning of the journey towards excellence”.

