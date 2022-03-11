From football to wine: the World Champion Andrea Barzagli shares his experience with the student

Who knows if Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have ever picked up a pair of scissors and picked up some bunches in the rows of Miraval, in Provence, before getting free in the midst of a rough divorce. For many celebrities, wine is one of the many whims, or better still a safe investment. For others, and the world of football is full of them, it is, instead, a true passion, sometimes a return to origins. Among them, Andrea Barzagli, World Champion in 2006, a career between Palermo and Juventus, but the roots in Tuscany, in Fiesole. After hanging up his shoes, he rebuilt himself as a winemaker, in Faro, in the lands of Messina, where the vineyards of Le Casematte, the company founded in 2008 by the accountant Gianfranco Sabatino, live at 500 meters above sea level, a few years later, it involved Andrea Barzagli. A story that the former footballer told at “Camplus Firenze”, where he shared his experience with the students and taught the right wine tasting techniques, together with the journalist and wine critic Andrea Gori. During the meeting, there were moments in which Barzagli focused on training and competitive spirits, focusing the student’s attention on the educational value of sporting practice and culture which, in addition to physical exercise, encompasses educational and social purposes. During the chat, the former footballer talked about his new adventure in the world of viticulture, focusing on a cornerstone of wine communication such as “drinking responsibly”, enhancing one of the iconic products of Made in Italy.

