From South Tyrol to Etna, 10 Italian “Wines of the Year 2025” according to Uk magazine “Decanter”

From an icon of Franciacorta to a symbol of South Tyrol, from a Barolo legend to a piece of Amarone della Valpolicella history, from a Barbaresco gem to one of the most renowned champions of Vermentino di Gallura, from a sacred monster made in Bolgheri to one of the most celebrated wines of Maremma, from a symbol of Montalcino to a great signature of Etna: these are the territories from which the 10 “Wines of the Year 2025” of Italy come, according to the Uk magazine “Decanter”, selected by the magazine “Regional Editor for Italy” James Button. In a list which includes the Franciacorta Cabochon Fuoriserie No025 Brut by Monte Rossa, headed by Emanuele Rabotti, one of the historic wineries of the area, as well as the Terlaner I Primo Grande Cuvée 2019 by Terlano, a great name among South Tyrol white wines. There is no shortage of “His Majesty” Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2019 by Giacomo Conterno, among the most highly regarded Italian wines, as well as Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2015 by Bertani, a benchmark of the region and under the Angelini Wines & Estates group. Then, again Piedmont with a Barbaresco treasure, Barbaresco Riserva Sorì Paitin Vecchie Vigne Serraboella 2020 by Paitin, while, from Sardinia, the multi-award-winning Vermentino di Gallura Superiore 2023 by Siddùra, one of the most important wineries of the region, and Masseto 2006 which needs no introduction, a jewel of Bolgheri and one of the most sought-after Italian labels at major global auctions, part of the Frescobaldi group. From nearby Maremma, Saffredi 2022 by Fattoria Le Pupille comes, one of the most famous wines of Maremma Toscana, as well as a symbol of its territory, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2019 by Poggio di Sotto of the ColleMassari Group, headed by Claudio Tipa. Closing the list, there is Etna Rosso Barbagalli 2020 by Pietradolce, a wine arisen from one of the oldest vineyards on the volcano, and a gem of the winery headed by Michele Faro.

